Seen on Scene: At the Dam Short Film Festival

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Sally Sawyer of Henderson checks in attendees on Friday afternoon at the 13th annual Dam Short Film Festival in Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Lee Lanier, left, co-founder of the Dam Short Film Festival, goes over the schedule of events on Friday with visiting relatives and festival fans, from left, Ruth Lanier of Stow, Ohio; Barb Lanier of Kent, Ohio; and Eric Lanier of Kent Ohio.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Dam Short Film Festival volunteers Amanda Wolfe of Las Vegas, left, and Cici Dichello of Las Vegas, meet with Sam Blythe of London, producer of the film “Showtime,” in the filmmakers lounge Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Artist Lee Hendrickson creates a painting of Scorpion from the movie “Mortal Kombat Rebirth” outside the historic Boulder Theatre during the 13th annual Dam Short Film Festival on Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Volunteers Cathy Pontius, left, and Ihla Crowley count the last votes before the Best of the Fest on Saturday evening at the 13th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Don Mojado of Boulder City and Nancy Christ of Henderson enjoy food at the Dam Short Film Festival Awards Party at the Forge Social House on Saturday evening.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

John LaBonney, left, director of the Dam Short Film Festival, presents John Bartley with the Best Nevada award for his film “Barriers” during the awards ceremony Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Cast and crew of the short films “Knob” and “Stuck in Time” enjoy the 13th annual Dam Short Film Festival awards party at Forge Social House on Saturday night. From left are, Hans Tsai of “Knob,” Asher Glaser of “Stuck in Time” and Yayu Chen of “Knob.”

Photo courtesy Tanya Vece

Staff members from Volunteers of America, Forge Social House and Sysco Foods and volunteers with the Dam Short Film Festival were on hand to greet actor Trevor Zhou, third from left, who starred in the film “The Sitter” and has been on “Law and Order.” Pictured are, from left, Blake Seisan, Tanya Vece, Zhou, Michelle Deschamps, Magali Lopez, Edie Sanchez, Ruby Camacho, Stella Reese, Josh Sysco and Mike Fox.