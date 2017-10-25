Seen on Scene: At the Country Store

Four-year-old Geddy Poindexter tries out a new bike at Grace Community Church’s Country Store on Friday.

Grace Community Church’s Country Store fundraiser featured pies served by, from left, Sheryl Mayes, Olivia Dudek and Jannie Avon.

People from all over Nevada, Arizona and Utah enjoy Grace Community Church’s Country Store fundraiser. The yearly event features many different items for sale, including furniture.

People peruse the selection of used books, movies and other items for sale, while others enjoy a cup of coffee and slice of pie.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Dana Stauffer, left, and Birdie Hurst help a customer check out at the jewelry section of Grace Community Church’s Country Store.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

An hour before it opened, people lined up Friday morning for Grace Community Church’s Country Store fundraiser.