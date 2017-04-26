Seen on Scene: At the Boulder City Art Guild’s Spring ArtFest

Left, Artist Autumn de Forest donated two paintings to help raise funds for the Boulder City Art Guild during its 32nd annual Spring ArtFest on Saturday in Bicentennial Park. The 15-year-old got her start at the festival when she was 6.
Above, Shelly Thornhill of Las Vegas creates a spinner bowl as Craig Corey, who teaches ceramics at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s art center, keeps the pottery wheel in action.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Kathy Shirley of Boulder City, left, and her family Jon-Michael Hudson, Jessica Shirley and 8-month-old Jaxon Hudson spent time enjoying the outdoors as well as the art.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Maksim Stieb of Las Vegas takes a break from visiting the booths.