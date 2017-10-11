Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

Angela Burnett, left, of the Children’s Discovery Museum in Las Vegas helps Teagan Holmes, 6, of Las Vegas, far right, create a painting of her own as Sophia Soto, 5, gets a little assistance from her mother, Hillary Soto of Las Vegas, during Art in the Park in Boulder City on Saturday.

Thousands of people came to Boulder City on Saturday for the 55th annual Art in the Park presented by Boulder City Hospital.

Lizzy Taggard, 16, with Boulder City Soap & Candle Co. bags a purchase for a customer during the Art in the Park festival.

Musician Randy White sings “My Girl” by The Temptations during Art in the Park.

Kay Koning looks at handmade wind chimes during Art in the Park on Saturday.

Royal, a 9-month-old Siberian husky, looks to the camera during Art in the Park festival in downtown Boulder City on Saturday

Don Schimmel’s photographs printed on high gloss aluminum were displayed during the Art in the Park during the past weekend.