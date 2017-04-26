Seen on Scene: At the AAUW Chocolate and Wine Tasting

Donna Hieleman, left, looks over the selection of chocolates available as Barb Morris makes recommendations during Saturday’s chocolate and wine tasting event presented by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel.

Natalie Cowdrey, left, and Julie Hill look over the silent auction baskets. Proceeds aided the scholarship fund.

Dionte Gant and Shana Daniels, both of Henderson, traveled to Boulder City on Saturday to attend the chocolate and wine tasting and enjoy the musical entertainment provided by their friend Cathy Allen.

Helping organize Saturday’s event were, from left, Joy Zelkwitz, Lue Ann Amburn and Andi Finnegan.

Al, left, and Ernie were in charge of pouring wine.