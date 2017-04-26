Posted 

Seen on Scene: At the AAUW Chocolate and Wine Tasting

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Donna Hieleman, left, looks over the selection of chocolates available as Barb Morris makes recommendations during Saturday's chocolate and wine tasting event presented by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Dionte Gant and Shana Daniels, both of Henderson, traveled to Boulder City on Saturday to attend the local branch of the American Association of University Women's chocolate and wine tasting while enjoying the musical entertainment provided by their friend Cathy Allen.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Helping organize Saturday's chocolate and wine tasting to benefit the scholarship fund for the local branch of the American Association of University women were, from left, Joy Zelkwitz, Lue Ann Amburn and Andi Finnegan.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Natalie Cowdrey, left, and Julie Hill look over the silent auction baskets at Saturday's chocolate and wine tasting event presented by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women on the patio at the Boulder Dam Hotel. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Al, left, and Ernie, were in charge of pouring wine at the American Association of University Women's chocolate and wine tasting event Saturday on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel.

