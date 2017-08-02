Scene on Scene: At National Night Out

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Celestia Ward, left, draws a caricature of siblings, from left, Skyler, Lexie and Tanner Hunt, who were visiting from Colorado and attended National Night Out on Tuesday in Veterans’ Memorial Park. Their father, Paul Hunt, was a wrestling champion for Boulder City High School.

Manning the grill and cooking hamburgers for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, were, from left, Zane Boyster, Scott Dombrowski and Jack Gaal. They have been volunteer cooks for the event for the past 10 years.

The Gardner siblings, from left, Alenna, Jacob, Johnny, and Kylie, enjoy hanging around the Mercy Air helicopter at National Night Out.

Justin Clift smiles after reaching first base during the softball game pitting Boulder City Police and Fire personnel against Boulder City High School alumni at National Night Out.

Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt welcomes people to National Night Out festivities and tells everyone it’s time to play ball.

Smokey Bear greets children and their parents during National Night Out.

Five-year-old Gunner Gallup jumps down the inflatable slide Tuesday evening during National Night Out at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Firefighter Harold Hadley eyes the pitch and prepares to swing during the softball game featuring Boulder City Police and Fire personnel and Boulder City High School alumni.

Mario Castanon, playing for the Boulder City High School alumni team, rounds third base to run home during Tuesday’s softball game at National Night Out.

The Mercy Air helicopter takes off from a field at Veterans’ Memorial Park during National Night Out.