Names in the News

Three loocal residents earn

degrees from WGU Nevada

Three Boulder City residents have earned degrees from WGU Nevada recently.

Carol Gaidis received her Bachelor of Science in nursing. Luella Daugherty received her Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8). Daniel Combs received his Bachelor of Science in business management.

The online, nonprofit university held its second commencement ceremony since its 2015 inception at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on May 20 and celebrated the graduation of nearly 400 students. Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District delivered the commencement address.

Ward named to president’s list at Gonzaga University in Washington

Justine Ward of Boulder City was named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, for the spring semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.