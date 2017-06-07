Names in the News

Hance named to Curry College spring semester dean’s list

Curry College is proud to announce that Elizabeth Hance of Boulder City has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.

To qualify, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a C for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.

Barth earns degree in geoscience from Texas A&M University

Paul Barth, a Boulder City native and 2005 graduate of Boulder City High School, recently completed his degree in geoscience at Texas A&M University.

After serving four years in the Air Force, Barth enrolled at the College Station, Texas, university, graduating in May. As a student, he worked on campus for a professor in the Chevron Basin Modeling Center with the College of Geosciences Berg-Hughes Center and also interned with ConocoPhillips.

He recently obtained a position with Chevron in Houston, Texas, and will work as a geospatial analyst.

He is the son of John and Debbie Barth of Boulder City.