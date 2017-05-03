Names in the News

Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Two Boulder City residents were recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Wynona Franchesca Dizon and Grant Runion were initiated at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The two are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Krows earns bachelor’s degree from Grantham University

Junior Krows of Boulder City recently obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University, based in Lenexa, Kansas.

Given the flexibility of the 100 percent online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.

Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans. Over the past 66 years, Grantham’s commitment to serving those who serve with affordable, accessible higher education has evolved to assist all adult learners.