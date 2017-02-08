Names in the News

Ward named to president’s list at Gonzaga University

Justine Ward of Boulder City has been named to Gonzaga University’s president’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students in Spokane, Washington.

Gros on fall semester’s dean’s list at Kent State in Ohio

Eric Gros, a freshman studying political science within the College of Arts and Sciences at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list.

Gros is among more than 8,700 undergraduate students who have earned and received this academic recognition. To qualify, undergraduate students must obtain a 3.40 GPA or higher while maintaining 12 or more credit hours in a semester.