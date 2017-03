The Boulder City Lions Club recently hosted its annual speakers contest for high school students, asking them to discuss the worldwide diabetes epidemic. Pictured are, from left, judge Andy Anderson, contestants Alea Lehr and Adam Clary, judges Lynette Anderson and Lydia Poesse and speakers Korbin Skordas and Robbie Leavitt, who won the event. The winner advanced to the zone competition, held Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.