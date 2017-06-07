Leach Horseshoes

Dan Leach Memorial Fund

Jim Holland, left, and Kevin Tibbs, right, join with Laura Leach, center, after winning the May 28 Dan Leach Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. Joining them are Tibbs’ daughters, Hanna, left, and Leah. Proceeds from the tournament are used by the Dan Leach Memorial Fund to help local children who can’t afford activities like sports, dance and summer classes. The tournament raised $1,855.

Dan Dombrowski, left, and Emilio Gomez came in second place during the Dan Leach Memorial Fund’s annual horseshoe tournament, played May 28 in Broadbent Park. The tourney raised money to help local children participate in extracurricular activities and classes they could otherwise not afford.