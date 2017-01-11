Lanier’s work showcased at art guild’s gallery

The Boulder City Art Guild will host a reception Sunday for Lee Lanier, the guild’s featured artist for the month and a founder of the Dam Short Film Festival.

Lanier’s exhibit is on display in the guild’s gallery until Jan. 31, and features more than 30 pieces including drawings, prints and acrylic paintings.

Lanier said his style is informed by his career as a professional animator and the majority of his pieces are figurative portraits. Some are his own take on celebrities from classic cult and horror films, while the majority are modern takes on mythological characters from all over the world.

Lanier moved to Boulder City in 2002 and he his wife, Anita Lanier, organized the inaugural Dam Short Film Festival shortly thereafter.

However, while art was an important aspect of his life, it was only recently that he moved from drawing to painting and joined the guild.

“I’ve always been around art, beyond just my career, but it wasn’t until I attended the guild’s Winter Art Fest in 2014 that I realized I wanted to paint,” Lanier said. “I joined the guild pretty quickly after that, and I’m really excited to show what I’ve been working on.

It’s unusual and full of striking colors; I think it’s a little different than a lot of what you’ll tend to find around here.”

The reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. inside guild’s gallery inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The event will be free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com/.

