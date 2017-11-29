Holiday Best Bets

1DEC. 1, FIFTH STREET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Join Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave at 5:15 p.m. as they turn on the lights at the home at 1525 Fifth St., for the first time this season. This marks the 14th year Ryan has transformed the front yard of their home into a winter wonderland with a ski lift, merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, trains, snowmen and other holiday accents. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat will join the festivities. Last year, the home was a winner of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

2DEC. 2, SANTA TRAIN: The Santa Train begins its first run of the season at 10 a.m. Riders take the train out to Railroad Pass and then return to the depot/museum. They can also ride the live steamers trains for a donation. The Eureka wood-fired locomotive will return this year for special runs. Additional dates for the Santa Train are Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17. The train departs at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

3DEC. 2, PARADE OF LIGHTS: Lake Mead Boating Association’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. It features boats decorated in lights and other Christmas decorations. Those who want to enter a decorated boat need to register by 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade can be viewed from Boulder Beach. Contact Lake Mead Boating Association at http://bit.ly/2Ag4RqL or email searay300da@aol.com for more information.