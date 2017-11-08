Guild’s show highlights works by local artists

During the 13th annual Winter ArtFest, visitors will be afforded the opportunity to meet with area artists and discuss their works.

More than 30 artists will display and sell their wares at the show presented by the Boulder City Art Guild.

The types of art that will be displayed include watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings; wood and metal work; photography; pottery; fused glass items and jewelry.

A special feature this year will be a book giveaway and tribute to veterans.

The book, “More Than Luck,” is the memoir of Raymond Poppelman, who was a Marine, Iwo Jima survivor, athlete, wildcat oilman and real estate developer. He was 95 when he died, and his autobiography offers a glimpse into true American history.

The books are autographed by Poppelman, who lived in Boulder City from 1978 until his death in 2003.

Festival coordinator Diana Meyer, Poppelman’s niece, said she found numerous copies of the book in his home, which she moved into more than a decade ago. They will be available to those who request a copy.

Another highlight will be a raffle for a painting donated to the guild by young artist Autumn De Forest, whose first show was with the art guild when she was 6 years old. She has since shown her works worldwide and had an audience with the pope.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the guild’s scholarship fund.

If you go

What: 13th annual Winter ArtFest

Where: Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free

Info: www.bouldercityartguild.com