Easter sunrise service planned

The sun sparkling as it rises over Lake Mead will provide the backdrop for the 30th annual Easter sunrise service presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council. It will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday at Hemenway Valley Park.
The service is nondenominational and conducted by area residents. It will include scripture readings, hymns, special music and a meditation.
Kathy Whitman, a member of the lay council, said she expects between 300 and 400 people to attend the service, including those from the Las Vegas area. All are welcome to attend.
Music for the service will include bagpipes played by Wes Hallom, Devin Streater on piano and Tom Burke on harmonica.
Fran Haraway will present a special reading and meditation she wrote specifically for the service, while Linda Lintner, Linda Nations and Burke will serve as song leaders.
Whitman said the service usually lasts less than an hour.
There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering is taken. Proceeds will be donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Lend A Hand.
Those attending are encouraged to dress warmly and bring their own chair.
Complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided by Winchell’s Donuts of Boulder City.
Hemenway Valley Park is at 401 Ville Drive.
For more information, call 702-293-6970 or 702-499-7642.
Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.
Bethany Baptist Church
201 Wyoming St.
702-293-1912
Friday, 6:30 p.m., Good Friday
Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter including special activities and candy hunt for kids. Brunch for all after the service.
Boulder City Assembly of God
1100 Adams Blvd.
702-293-2400 or www.bcaog.com
Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service
Boulder City United Methodist Church
702-293-7240 or www.bouldercityumc.com
Today, 7 p.m., Foot washing and communion service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.
Friday, 7 p.m., Good Friday service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Easter service at the church’s property at the corner of Utah Street and Adams Boulevard behind the Boulder City Cemetery
Sunday, 11:15 am., Chapel at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., followed by an egg hunt.
Calvary Chapel
1000 Nevada Way, Suite 207
702-454-4003, www.calvarychapelbc.org
Sunday, 6 a.m., off-site service; call for location or email contact@calvarychapelbc.org.
Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 207
Christian Center Church
571 Adams Blvd.
702-293-7773
Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service, preceded by breakfast at 9 a.m.
Faith Christian Church
1100 Buchanan Blvd.
Today at 7 p.m., Living Last Supper
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Easter service, egg hunt and brunch
Grace Community Church
1150 Wyoming St.
702-293-2018 or bcgrace.org
Friday, 6 p.m., Tenebrae service
Sunday, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Easter service, followed by egg hunt at 10:45 a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1399 San Felipe Drive
702-293-75000
Today, 7 p.m., Holy Thursday
Friday, 7 p.m., Good Friday
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., Easter vigil
Sunday, 6 a.m., Sunrise mass on the labyrinth
8 and 10 a.m., Mass, followed by coffee and home-baked goods
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
812 Arizona St.
702-672-9380
Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service followed by food and fellowship