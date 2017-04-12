Easter sunrise service planned

The sun sparkling as it rises over Lake Mead will provide the backdrop for the 30th annual Easter sunrise service presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council. It will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday at Hemenway Valley Park.

The service is nondenominational and conducted by area residents. It will include scripture readings, hymns, special music and a meditation.

Kathy Whitman, a member of the lay council, said she expects between 300 and 400 people to attend the service, including those from the Las Vegas area. All are welcome to attend.

Music for the service will include bagpipes played by Wes Hallom, Devin Streater on piano and Tom Burke on harmonica.

Fran Haraway will present a special reading and meditation she wrote specifically for the service, while Linda Lintner, Linda Nations and Burke will serve as song leaders.

Whitman said the service usually lasts less than an hour.

There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering is taken. Proceeds will be donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Lend A Hand.

Those attending are encouraged to dress warmly and bring their own chair.

Complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided by Winchell’s Donuts of Boulder City.

Hemenway Valley Park is at 401 Ville Drive.

For more information, call 702-293-6970 or 702-499-7642.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Bethany Baptist Church

201 Wyoming St.

702-293-1912

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Good Friday

Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter including special activities and candy hunt for kids. Brunch for all after the service.

Boulder City Assembly of God

1100 Adams Blvd.

702-293-2400 or www.bcaog.com

Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service

Boulder City United Methodist Church

702-293-7240 or www.bouldercityumc.com

Today, 7 p.m., Foot washing and communion service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

Friday, 7 p.m., Good Friday service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Easter service at the church’s property at the corner of Utah Street and Adams Boulevard behind the Boulder City Cemetery

Sunday, 11:15 am., Chapel at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., followed by an egg hunt.

Calvary Chapel

1000 Nevada Way, Suite 207

702-454-4003, www.calvarychapelbc.org

Sunday, 6 a.m., off-site service; call for location or email contact@calvarychapelbc.org.

Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 207

Christian Center Church

571 Adams Blvd.

702-293-7773

Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service, preceded by breakfast at 9 a.m.

Faith Christian Church

1100 Buchanan Blvd.

Today at 7 p.m., Living Last Supper

Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Easter service, egg hunt and brunch

Grace Community Church

1150 Wyoming St.

702-293-2018 or bcgrace.org

Friday, 6 p.m., Tenebrae service

Sunday, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Easter service, followed by egg hunt at 10:45 a.m.

St. Andrew Catholic Church

1399 San Felipe Drive

702-293-75000

Today, 7 p.m., Holy Thursday

Friday, 7 p.m., Good Friday

Saturday, 7:15 p.m., Easter vigil

Sunday, 6 a.m., Sunrise mass on the labyrinth

8 and 10 a.m., Mass, followed by coffee and home-baked goods

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

812 Arizona St.

702-672-9380

Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter service followed by food and fellowship