Dancers have fun while helping youth

There is a small but dedicated group of ladies in Boulder City who love line dancing. They enjoy the activity so much that in addition to their weekly “lesson” they gather every Thursday to dance some more.

Called the “Bonus Line Dance Class” by the city’s parks and recreation department, which sponsors the group, it is more of a social gathering with a purpose.

“It’s a social club,” said dancer Becky Trudeau.

“There’s just dancing, no teaching,” added Barb Kosa. “It’s just fun.”

Each week as many as 12 ladies meet at the old Department of Water and Power building on Nevada Way to dance. All have taken formal lessons with Lynn St. Pierre through the recreation department for several years.

The session, coordinated by longtime dancer Janice Tasko, is a bonus, hence the group’s name. Tasko selects the songs and dances for the group, as well as brings all the necessary equipment.

Trudeau helps lead the dancers, though the ladies have enough expertise that they know all the steps and routines.

“We are all avid line dancers,” Kosa said.

And friends, said Rose Henderson. “What we have is very special.”

Because the Thursday sessions are a bonus, there is no formal fee for the “class.” However, at the city’s suggestion, the ladies bring $5 each that is put into the parks and recreation department’s youth scholarship fund. Since September, the group has raised $1,500, Tasko said.

The scholarships are given to Boulder City children for programs offered by the department. They are given to students up to sixth grade and can only be received once every six months. Eligibility is based on the school’s free lunch program and parents’ income, she said.

According to the parks and recreation department, if the scholarship is for an “expensive” program such as Safekey or horseback riding, the student’s family must pay half the cost. “We all like the idea that we’re donating to the youth,” Henderson said. “We moved here because we wanted our kids to grow up in a small town and they all went to parks and recreation programs.

“This is a nice way to give back while having fun.”

