Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Rep. Jacky Rosen, right, D-Nev., toured several places in Boulder City on Aug. 3, including Emergency Aid of Boulder City, where she visited the pantry and learned from grant coordinator Claudia Bridges, left, and secretary Marita Rhinehart how the nonprofit helps the community. Rosen said spending time with volunteers and learning about their efforts and needs inspire her to work harder for her constituents.