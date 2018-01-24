Community Briefs

Library to host club meetings, story sessions this week

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today in the community room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Friends of the Library general meeting, 6:30 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday in the board room. For those age 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For those age 3 and younger.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

■ Recycled T-shirt scarf crafts, 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in the board room. For those age 12 and older. Advance registration required at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Honor Flight offers virtual trip for veterans not able to travel

World War II and Korean War veterans who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight to see their memorials are invited to a virtual experience during a special luncheon.

According to a representative from Honor Flight Southern Nevada, some veterans cannot travel for the three-day, two-night trip because of health issues so the experience will be re-created during the Feb. 24 lunch.

There is no cost for the lunch for veterans and each veteran can bring a guest, who must pay $25. The luncheon will include a video of the memorials visited on the trips and special recognition of the veterans’ service.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada’s next flight is scheduled for April 27-29.

Applications are required for either the virtual experience or the flight; they can be found at www.HonorFlightSouthernNevada.org.

Lake Mead rangers to talk about national parks at visitor center

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will highlight America’s many national parks during a program to be presented Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

“National Parks: Treasures of the Land,” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days. They will talk about the more than 400 national parks throughout the U.S., as well as answer questions about the iconic parks and the recreation area.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.