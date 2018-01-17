Community Briefs

See Spot Run to hold bake sale

See Spot Run will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Treats for dogs and people will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the dog park.

Bethany to host gospel quartet

Bethany Baptist Church will present a free concert featuring the Blackwood Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the church, 210 Wyoming St.

The gospel group tours and spreads the word of Jesus Christ through song.

For more information, call 702-293-1912.

Church hosting memory seminar

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting “One Hour to A Better Memory” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The 90-minute event, to be presented by the Memory Guys, will focus on major reasons why people suffer memory loss, different methods of improving memory and a method for the fastest results that all attendees will be able to learn and put into practice at the seminar.

Past participants have experienced a 200 percent memory increase using this method and will be able to test their new skill by memorizing a list of as many as 50 random items at the seminar.

Instructors are Michael Johns, a former Las Vegas headliner and a veteran comedian turned motivational speaker, and Michael C. DeSchalit, who has 25 years of experience on the stage as an entertainer and motivational speaker and is also a certified trainer and published author.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or email at sandy_L_Johnson@hotmail.com.

Republican women schedule monthly luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will gather for its monthly luncheon meeting today, Jan. 18, at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speakers will be Juan Martinez, state director for Americans for Prosperity, and Daniel Garza, president of the Libre Initiative.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

For additional information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Guitarist’s performance, author fair highlight week

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Mystery book club organizational meeting 10 a.m. today, Jan. 18, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow, 6:30 p.m. today, Jan. 18, in the amphitheater.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the board room. For those birth-5 and their caregivers.

■ Local author fair, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the board room. For those birth-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the board room. For ages 12-18.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Desert life focus of ranger program

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the animals and plants that thrive in the desert.

■ Lake Mead Marathon, Sunday. More than 600 athletes will race through the recreation area. The run begins at Boulder Beach and continues on the River Mountains Loop Trail. Details are available at www.bbscrun.com/lakemeadrun.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Photos of Monument Valley displayed in gallery

A collection of photographs by Ann Boulais are being featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit, titled “June, Monument Valley,” features black-and-white pictures of scenes and animals from national parks.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Senior center launches monthly craft show

The Senior Center of Boulder City is launching a new craft show to help raise awareness of the center and its activities and services.

The show, which debuts Saturday,, Jan. 20, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the center, 813 Arizona St.

In addition, pancakes will be sold for $1 each between 8 and 11 a.m. The first 25 attendees 17 and younger will be given a free pancake, as will all members of the senior center. Beverages will also be available.

Admission to the Boulder City Craft Show is free.

For more information, call 702-703-9429.

Honor Flight offers virtual trip for veterans

World War II and Korean War veterans who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight to see their memorials are invited to a virtual experience during a special luncheon.

According to a representative from Honor Flight Southern Nevada, some veterans cannot travel for the three-day, two-night trip because of health issues, so the experience will be re-created during the Feb. 24 lunch.

There is no cost for the lunch for veterans, and each veteran can bring a guest, who must pay $25. The luncheon will include a video of the memorials visited on the trips and special recognition of the veterans’ service.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada’s next flight is scheduled for April 27-29.

Applications are required for either the virtual experience or the flight; they can be found at www.HonorFlightSouthernNevada.org.