Community Briefs

Democrats plan meeting, annual kickoff

The Boulder City Democratic Club will be host its annual New Year Kickoff potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. State Sen. Tick Segerblom and Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya will speak.

Membership is not required to attend.

The club’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 tonight, Jan. 11, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

For more information, call 702-530-6604 or email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Choir rehearsals begin tonight

Red Mountain Choir will begin rehearsals for its spring concert rehearsals tonight, Jan. 11. Sessions are scheduled from 7-9 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

No audition is required to join the choir; anyone who enjoys singing is welcome.

The concert, titled “Sunrise, Sunset,” will take place March 16 and 17.

Retirees to hear from community development director

Boulder City’s new director of community development, Michael Mays, will be the guest speaker at the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada’s January meeting. The session will begin at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 11, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

See Spot Run plans work day, bake sale

See Spot Run will hold its first work day of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 13, at its dog park within Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers are needed from 9-11 a.m. to assist with an assortment of light projects.

Additionally, the nonprofit will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Treats for dogs and people will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the dog park.

Support group to hear about organizing

Anew Women’s Network will have its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Boulder City Library, 901 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Sharon Walling, who will discuss ways to organize and accessorize your wardrobe and life.

A light lunch will be served.

Anew is a community support group for widows.

For further information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Church to give away food at Saturday event

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a food distribution event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13, at the church at 1550 Buchanan Blvd.

The food to be given away consists primarily of canned goods; some fresh produce may be available.

There is no income requirement to receive food, which will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is open to all Boulder City residents.

Those participating are asked to bring their own bags.

Free concert ends handbell festival

A free handbell concert Saturday, Jan. 13, will culminate the two-day Twelfth Night Handbell Festival. The concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

A freewill offering will be taken at the concert.

The festival is expected to attract more than 100 handbell ringers, with choirs from throughout Nevada and Southern California. It is sponsored by Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Republican women schedule monthly luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will gather for its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speakers will be Juan Martinez, state director for Americans for Prosperity, and Daniel Garza, president of the Libre Initiative.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, Jan. 11. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Reception Saturday for art guild exhibitor

A reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, for Ann Boulais, whose black and white photographs are on display in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit, entitled, “June, Monument Valley,” features pictures of scenes and animals from national parks.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Author Fair to be held at library

Boulder City Library will hold an Author Fair from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. It is the first of two to be held this year at the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Several Boulder City authors are expected to participate, including Brenda Ewers, Jean Luttrell, M.A. Moone, Frank Pomellitto, Stephen Osborne, Angela Thompson Smith and Karen Wilkes. Additionally, authors from the Las Vegas area will attend.

All will have copies of their books for sale and will be on hand to answer questions and autograph their works.