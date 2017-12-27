Community Briefs

Library to host steam exploration, story session

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Steam exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Dec. 28, in the community room. For those 0-5.

• Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

Note: The library will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or additional information.

Free concert ends two-day handbell festival

A free handbell concert on Saturday, Jan. 13, will culminate the two-day Twelfth Night Handbell Festival. The concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

A freewill offering will be taken at the concert.

The festival is expected to attract more than 100 handbell ringers, with choirs from throughout Nevada and Southern California. It is sponsored by Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Winter scenes focus of guild’s art exhibit

“Let It Snow!,” an exhibit of various works by members of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be on display throughout December in its gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The show features members’ interpretations of the winter theme. Works in a variety of media will displayed.

January’s featured exhibit will be a collection of photographs entitled “June, Monument Valley” by Ann Boulais. The black-and-white pictures feature scenes and animals from national parks.

“They are representative of the travels I have made through work and pleasure,” Boulais said. “Also featured in the exhibit are friends and musicians I have encountered throughout the years in Las Vegas.”

An artist’s reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.