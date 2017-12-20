Community Briefs

Library to host story sessions craft hour; close for Christmas

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Fiction writing workshop, 2 p.m. today, Dec. 21, in the community room. The class is a combination of instructor lecture, class discussion and short writing assignments. Class size is limited to 14 participants, who must be age 18 or older.

• Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 21, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

• Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

• Youth craft hour, 1 and 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, in the board room.

• Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

• Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the board room. For children younger than age 3.

Note: The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

See Spot Run seeks donations

See Spot Run is collecting pet food for those in need. The donations will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Donations can be put inside a black container at the dog park. All items must be in their original packaging and within their expiration date. Items such as food for cats, dogs, birds and fish are being sought, along with cat litter.

Donations will be collected every night through Friday, Dec. 22.

They also can be brought to Professional Pet Room & Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a.

Preschool to host holiday open house with crafts, carols

Little Lambs Childcare and Preschool, 1401 Fifth St., is holding a Christmas open house from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

There will be caroling, crafts and cookies.

All are welcome.

Winter scenes focus of new art exhibit at guild’s gallery

“Let It Snow!,” an exhibit of various works by members of the Boulder City Art Guild, continues on display throughout December in its gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The show features members’ interpretations of the winter theme. Works in a variety of mediums are being displayed.