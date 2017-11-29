Community Briefs

Cactuses, succulents topic for garden club speaker

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Todd Esque, who will talk about “Fun Growing Cactus and Succulents.” Esque is a plant ecologist who is a cactus and succulent enthusiast and has been growing a variety of unusual and rare cactuses and succulents from around the world for more than 20 years. His talk will begin at 7.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

PEO chapter’s holiday bazaar to be held Saturday

Chapter K of the P.E.O. will present its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the items to be featured are handmade jewelry, crafts and home-baked goods. There also will be a raffle.

Cider and coffee will be available on the church’s patio.

Proceeds benefit the chapter’s projects and scholarships.

St. Christopher’s to mark 85th anniversary

Sunday, Dec. 3, is the 85th anniversary of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. A special service is planned, with the recently renovated sanctuary to be rededicated.

The Eucharist service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, 813 Arizona St. A potluck luncheon will follow.

St. Christopher’s was built in 1931-32, with the church dedication happening in 1932.

All are welcome to attend.

Natural asbestos affect on mice topic of program

Boulder City Citizens’ Action Group on Naturally Occurring Asbestos will hold a presentation at 6:30 tonight, Nov. 30, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

“What Mice Tell Us About Health Risks to Naturally Occurring Asbestos from Nevada to Arizona” will be presented by Montana State University and UNLV. Among the topics to be included are an explanation of the fibers used to gather the data, and how they are related to the fibers in the soil near Boulder City; methods of assessing exposure; and potential past and future exposures to those working on the construction of Interstate 11.

Jean C. Pfau, Ph.D., from Montana State University, will present the program, with questions answered by Brenda Buck, Ph.D., and Rod Metcalf, Ph.D., both of UNLV.

Club meetings, story sessions fill library’s slate of activities

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

n Steam exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Nov. 30, in the community room. For those age 5 and younger.

n Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 30, in the community room.

n Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

n Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

n Family story time, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the board room.

n Sugar scrub craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the community room. For those age 12 and older. Advance registration and a $5 supply fee is required. Sign up at the information desk.

n Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the board room.

n Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

n Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

n Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the board room. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

n Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Park rangers to join parade, serve s’mores

Rangers and volunteers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area will participate in Santa’s Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 2. During the parade, s’mores will be served at the park’s headquarters, 601 Nevada Way.

For more information, call 702-293-8990.

Elk’s monthly bingo session set for Monday

Boulder City Elks will present its monthly bingo session Monday, Dec. 4, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The evening will begin with a hamburger dinner at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 with games starting at 6.

Republican women to install 2018 officers

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will gather for their December meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The afternoon program will include members’ rendition of the “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and a book signing by Merrianne Metzger, who wrote a new children’s book, “Santa’s Last Stop.”

Additionally, officers for 2018 will be installed, with Lori Piotrowski, president of the state organization, leading the ceremony.

Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

The cost is $21 per person; reservations are required and must be made by noon Dec. 7.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Raffle for tours to benefit Lend A Hand

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is raising funds for the nonprofit that aids local senior citizens and disabled residents by selling raffle tickets for a variety of tours.

Among the prizes are an airplane tour of the Grand Canyon, a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon with a landing and picnic lunch in the canyon, and a night helicopter trip over the Strip in Las Vegas.

Tickets, at $5 each, will be sold now through Dec. 8.

They can be purchased at the Lend A Hand office, 400 Utah St., or by calling 702-370-7585. Additionally, they will be sold in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Retired public employees to mark holiday season

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will celebrate the holiday season at its December meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Christmas party planned by Anew network

Anew Women’s Network, a group for widows, will hold a Christmas party at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. A light lunch will be served.

For additional information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Winter scenes focus of new art exhibit

“Let It Snow!,” an exhibit of various works by members of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be on display throughout December in its gallery.

The show features members’ interpretations of the Winter theme. Works in a variety of mediums will displayed.

The public is invited to an artists reception, to be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. In the gallery, located in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Light refreshments will be served.

After the reception, the gallery will remain open for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s wine walk, which begins at 4.

Community blood drive scheduled

A Boulder City community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the gymnasium of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points redeemable for a variety of gifts through United Blood Services.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, using the code bouldercity, or contact Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Handbell concert scheduled for Dec. 17

Harmony Handbells will perform traditional and popular Christmas music during a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The concert, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will feature full choir, small group and solo pieces.

There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

See Spot Run seeks donations

See Spot Run is collecting pet food for those in need. The donations will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Donations can be put inside a black container at the dog park. All items must be in their original packaging and within their expiration date. Items such as food for cats, dogs, birds or fish are being sought, along with cat litter.

Donations will be collected every night, and be accepted through Dec. 22.

They also can be brought to Professional Pet Room & Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a.