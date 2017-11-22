Community Briefs

Elks to serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

All seniors and families in need are invited to Thanksgiving dinner at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

There is no charge, but donations are always accepted.

Library to host story sessions, advisory group meeting

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Teen advisory group, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, in the community room. For those ages 12-18.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

Note: The library will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers’ chat focus on children in recreation area

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area invite area residents to attend a program on Saturday, Nov. 25, that will offer ways to help children learn about the park and get in touch with nature. The program, “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

PEO chapter schedules holiday bazaar

Chapter K of the P.E.O. will present its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the items to be featured are handmade jewelry, crafts and home-baked goods. There also will be a raffle.

Cider and coffee will be available on the church’s patio.

Proceeds benefit the chapter’s projects and scholarships.

See Spot Run seeks donations

See Spot Run is collecting pet food for those in need. The donations will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Donations can be put inside a black container at the dog park. All items must be in their original packaging and within their expiration date. Items such as food for cats, dogs, birds or fish are being sought, along with cat litter.

Donations will be collected every night and accepted through Dec. 22.

They also can be brought to Professional Pet Room & Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a.

Raffle for tours to benefit Lend A Hand

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is raising funds for the nonprofit that aids local senior citizens and disabled residents by selling raffle tickets for a variety of tours.

Among the prizes are an airplane tour of the Grand Canyon, a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon with a landing and picnic lunch in the canyon and a night helicopter trip over the Strip in Las Vegas.

Tickets, at $5 each, will be sold now through Dec. 8.

They can be purchased at the Lend A Hand office, 400 Utah St., or by calling 702-370-7585. Additionally, they will be sold in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, and Mondays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

Winter scenes focus of new art exhibit

“Let It Snow!,” an exhibit of various works by members of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be on display throughout December in its gallery.

The show features members’ interpretations of the winter theme. Works in a variety of media will displayed.

The public is invited to an artists reception to be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the gallery, located in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Light refreshments will be served.

After the reception, the gallery will remain open for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s wine walk, which begins at 4 p.m.