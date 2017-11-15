Community Briefs

Sorority to host bake sale Friday

Beta Sigma Phi will hold its annual bake sale Friday, Nov. 17, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The sale will start at 9 a.m. and continue until there is nothing left.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the sorority’s service projects in the community.

See Spot Run sets work day, seeks donations to help those in need

See Spot Run will host a work day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Volunteers are needed to help clean and maintain the facility.

Additionally, the nonprofit organization is collection pet food for those in need. The donations will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Starting Monday, Nov. 20, a black container will be placed at the dog park to accept donations. All items must be in their original packaging and within their expiration date. Items such as food for cats, dogs, birds or fish are being sought, along with cat litter.

Donations will be collected every night.

They also can be brought to Professional Pet Room & Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a.

Emergency Aid to place names on Angel Tree for coming holidays

Emergency Aid of Boulder City will begin its holiday season Friday, Nov. 17, by placing tags on its Angel Tree for children and senior citizens in need.

The tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

Raffle for tours to aid Lend A Hand

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is raising funds for the nonprofit that aids local senior citizens and disabled residents by selling raffle tickets for a variety of tours.

Among the prizes are an airplane tour of the Grand Canyon, a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon with a landing and picnic lunch in the canyon and a night helicopter trip over the Strip in Las Vegas.

Tickets, at $5 each, will be sold now through Dec. 8.

They can be purchased at the Lend A Hand office, 400 Utah St., or by calling 702-370-7585.

Additionally, they will be sold in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 17 and 24, and Mondays, Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4.

Author to hold book signing event

Boulder City author Brenda Ewers will be signing copies of her latest children’s book, “Nia and Hammer Find Runt,” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

The book was illustrated by local resident Michael Derby.

Copies will be available for purchase.

Scouts to collect food donations for Emergency Aid on Saturday

Boulder City Venture Scouts, Scout troops and Cub Scout packs with the Boy Scouts of America will collect filled bags of nonperishable food donations Saturday. The bags were distributed last Saturday.

All donations will stay in the community and be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

The Scouts aim to fill the pantry’s shelves before Thanksgiving.

For more information, contact Brent Solberg with Troop 7 at BCBrent@live.com.

Elks to serve Thanksgiving dinner at lodge to those in need

All seniors and families in need are invited to Thanksgiving dinner at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

There is no charge, but donations are always accepted.

P.E.O. chapter schedules annual holiday bazaar for Saturday, Dec. 2,

Chapter K of the P.E.O. will present its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 2 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the items to be featured are handmade jewelry, crafts and home-baked goods. There also will be a raffle.

Cider and coffee will be available on the church’s patio.

Proceeds benefit the chapter’s projects and scholarships.

Club meetings, movie fill library’s slate of activities

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Fiction writing workshop, 2 p.m. today in the community room. The class is a combination of instructor lecture, class discussion and short writing assignments. Class size is limited to 14 participants, who must be 18 or older.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Wonder Woman” will be shown. Those attending are welcome to bring blankets and snacks.

■ Youth art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the boardroom. For all ages.

n Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Crazy 8s math club, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those in kindergarten through second grade. This is part of an eight-week program.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

Note: The library will be closed Nov. 23 and 24 in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

Republicans to hear about service dog program

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting today, Nov. 16, at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Stephanie Gerken, founder of Michael’s Angel Paws, a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs and is community partners with the 22 Warriors Foundation and Vietnam Veterans of America.

For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Farmers market continues year-round

The new farmers market that recently debuted in the parking lot near Chilly Jilly’z in the Boulder Dam Plaza at the western edge of town will continue year-round each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will feature about 10 vendors.