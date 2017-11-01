Community Briefs

Legos, book club meetings fill library’s slate of activities

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Fiction writing workshop, 2 p.m. today, Nov. 2, in the community room. The class is a combination of instructor lecture, class discussion and short writing assignments. Class size is limited to 14 participants, who must be 18 or older.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 2, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Family story time, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the boardroom.

■ Drop-in paper flower craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the rotunda. For those 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Crazy 8s math club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the community room. For those in kindergarten through second grade. This is part of an eight-week program.

■ Lego challenge, 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the boardroom. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character. For those ages 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

St. Christopher’s hosting annual Harvest Bazaar Saturday morning

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar and raffle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the church, 812 Arizona St.

The bazaar will feature a variety of items, including holiday gifts and decor, baked goods and homemade soups.

The raffle showcases 13 gift baskets with themes such as turkey dinner, wine time, massage time, toys and an evening at a local restaurant. Tickets can be purchased in advance today, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

Additionally, there will be a door prize awarded at the bazaar.

Food safety topic of University Women’s speaker Monday

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the meeting room at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The guest speaker will be Rose Henderson, former environmental health manager for food operations for the Southern Nevada Health District. She will provide information about inspections at places that serve food, discussing factors for reducing foodborne illness in schools, child and elder care facilities and restaurants, as well as the relationship to home cooking safety.

Elks to host bingo session Monday

The Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will host their monthly bingo session Monday, Nov. 6, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The evening will start with burgers at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at 5:30 p.m., and the games will start at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the bingo games are used to pay the winners or distributed through the lodge to the programs it supports, such as sports at local schools, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home and the Boy Scouts.

Bright colors highlight November’s featured artist’s work

Georgia Lawson is the featured artist for November at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Lawson, a native Californian, honed her skills as an artist through classes and workshops while living in Corvallis, Oregon. She developed her own style and color palette, believing in having fun with color.

Lawson works primarily in oils and watercolors. Her work features bright colors and bold shapes. She paints a variety of subjects, including landscapes and seascapes, but is best-known for her paintings of animals. She is often commissioned to paint pet portraits.

A reception in her honor will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the gallery. All are welcome to attend.

Additionally, the guild is sponsoring an exhibit in the lobby at the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. Two-dimensional as well as 3-D works are featured.

A reception in their honor will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. The People’s Choice awards will be announced at this time.

The exhibit continues through February.

Friends of Library holding sale

Boulder City Friends of the Library are having a book sale today through Sunday, Nov. 2-5, at the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

A variety of fiction and nonfiction books will be available, selling for 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcover books. Oversized books will be priced at $2.

Sale hours are 5-8 p.m. today, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Proceeds will benefit the group, which helps provide additional resources to the library and community.

Sons of Norway schedule annual lutefisk dinner

The Boulder City/Henderson Sons of Norway Desert Troll Lodge will hold its annual lutefisk dinner Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

In addition to lutefisk and Scandinavian meatballs, pork roast, potatoes, vegetables and lefse, the traditional Scandinavian potato flatbread, will be served. Dessert will include homemade Norwegian cookies.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

The event will also include a live auction.

Ticket are $22 for adults and $7 for children younger than 12. Organizers say the event sells out every year, so early ticket purchase is advised.

For tickets, call Dave Nelson at 702-294-9911 or Vikki Renneckar at 702-617-8898.

Christ Lutheran’s annual sale set for Friday, Saturday

Christ Lutheran Church will have its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. The sale also includes crafts and baked goods.

All money raised at the sale is used by the church to assist local and national charities.

The church is at 1401 Fifth St.

Retired public employees to meet

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 , Nov. 9, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The guest speaker will be Tanya Vece, a columnist for the Boulder City Review.

Members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Guild seeks artists for annual winter show

Artists wishing to participate in the Boulder City Art Guild’s 13th annual Winter ArtFest still have time.

The festival will be held Nov. 11 and 12 in the gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

All exhibitors must feature their own fine works of art; commercial galleries or agents may not participate.

For details, call 702-293-2138.

Republicans to hear about service dog program

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Stephanie Gerken, founder of Michael’s Angel Paws, a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs and is community partners with the 22 Warriors Foundation and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Juan Martinez, state director for Americans for Prosperity and the state director for the Libre Initiative.

Cost of the luncheon is $21. Reservations are required and must be made by noon Thursday, Nov. 9. For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.