Community Briefs

Retirees to hear from dispatcher

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Tina Ransom, a dispatcher for the Boulder City Police Department. Additionally, the association’s annual meeting will be discussed.

After the meeting, members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Democratic club meets tonight

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 tonight, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speakers will be Neal Siniakin, who will discuss local government issues, and Sean Flignor, who will speak about Marsy’s Law for victims’ rights.

All interested people are welcome to attend. Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for more information.

High school alumni to gather for final multiclass reunion

The annual Boulder City High School multiclass reunion will be held Friday, Oct. 13, at the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Course, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, raffle and music. All alumni, teachers and their guests are invited. Tickets are $35 per person.

A directory, including all Boulder City High School graduating classes from 1942 through 1967, will be available to purchase for $5.

For details of special reunion activities planned for the classes of 1957, 1962 and 1967 visit the Boulder City Alumni Website at www.bouldercity60.com.

It is expected that the reunion will be the last; however, the Boulder City Alumni Association will be created to continue and further the connections valued by alumni.

Medicare changes topic for group

Anew Women’s Network will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker for the session will be Beth Walker of Trygg Husett Group Insurance, who will discuss Medicare changes for 2018.

For more information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371- 5932.

Rotary clubs join together to fight hunger

Boulder City Sunrise Rotary and the Rotary Club of Boulder City will put together 10,000 shelf-stable meals for local food pantries during a special event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Nevada State Railway Museum, 601 Yucca St.

The meals will be distributed to relief agencies including Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Christian Center Church’s pantry (The 34 Pantry) and to Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High School for backpack meals.

Meals will also be sent to areas needing relief from recent disasters such as Texas and Florida.

Food and packaging materials are purchased from/supplied by The Outreach Program to be assembled by Rotarians from both clubs, the junior high and high school Interact clubs and local volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Deborah Downs at 720-277-6256 or Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590.

For more information about The Outreach Program go to http://outreachprogram.org.

See Spot Run seeks volunteers for workday at dog park

See Spot Run has scheduled a workday at the dog park in Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., for Saturday. Volunteers will be at the park from 8 to 11 a.m. handling a variety of tasks.

All interested people are welcome.

Art by Jeane showcased in guild’s gallery inside hotel

Shirley Jeane is the featured artist for October in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel. Her works include shape-oriented, stylized paintings as well as realistic works.

Many of her works are used to tell a story. She uses curved shapes to “direct” viewers through the story she is telling along with bold colors.

In addition to her paintings, Jeane’s “The World Through My Eyes” exhibit includes prints, cards and gift items.

A reception in Jeane’s honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the gallery, 1305 Arizona St.

There is no admission fee and all are welcome.

Additionally, the guild recently unveiled its new exhibit at Hoover Dam Lodge. Works by 30 artists are on display through January at the hotel-casino, 18000 U.S. Highway 93.

A reception in the artists’ honor will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22. All are welcome.

Republican women’s club to hear from columnist

Members of the Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will gather for their monthly luncheon Oct. 19 at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker for the session will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:45.

The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Methodist church presents pumpkin patch, carving contest

Boulder City United Methodist Church presents its second annual pumpkin patch at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The patch will run through Oct. 31.

It is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to a variety of pumpkins, the patch will feature story times and photo opportunities. It also is participating in a nationwide pumpkin-carving contest; details are available at https://www.facebook.com/carvingcontest.

Library site of benefit, club meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those age 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Warriors book club, 2:30 p.m. Friday in the board room. Participants will discuss the Warriors series by Erin Hunter. For those in grades 5-12.

■ Reading Bad Moon Live music festival, 5 p.m. Friday in the amphitheater. The event is a benefit for victims of Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

■ Youth art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room.

■ Crazy 8s math club, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those in kindergarten through second grade. This is an eight-week program.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the board room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character. For those ages 12-18.

■ Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Training to ‘leave no trace’ offered at lake

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program: “Leave No Trace,” 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join rangers and the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team in the outdoor plaza at the visitor center for free training on outdoor ethics.

■ Volunteer event: Cottonwood Cove beach cleanup and eco-dive, 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will help clean up the area around the boat harbor and shoreline. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided at noon for all volunteers. For more information or to register, call the volunteer coordinator at 702-293-8717 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov. Divers interested in the eco-dive must show current certification. Contact Greg Carter at 702-297-1464.

■ Ranger chat: “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join rangers to learn about the animals and plants that live in the desert.

■ WON bass fishing tournament, U.S. Open, Sunday-Tuesday. The tournament will be based out of the Callville Bay marina.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Fall garden festival scheduled

Local garden enthusiasts are invited to an Autumn Garden Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Boulder City Community Gardens, 370 Railroad Ave.

Hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include garden experts, a new garden club for children, pets in the garden activities, arts and crafts, a seed exchange, plant sale and information about school garden programs and pollinator gardens.

Additional activities by the gardens include several upcoming workshops. Irrigation will be discussed from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; weeds will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25; and pests will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 16.

For more information, call 702-349-0506.