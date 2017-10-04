Community Briefs

Library to host Science Mom, club meetings, story sessions

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 5, in the community room. For those ages 0-5.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 5, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6-12.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the boardroom. For those ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Science fun with Science Mom, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the amphitheater. The Science Mom will conduct several experiments and have her books available.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the community room. “The Big Sick” will be shown. For those 18 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Crazy 8s math club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the community room. For those in kindergarten through second grade. This is an eight-week program.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the boardroom. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character. For those ages 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Medicare changes topic for women’s support group

Anew Women’s Network, a widows’ support group that recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The guest speaker for the session will be Beth Walker of Trygg Husett Group Insurance, who will discuss Medicare changes for 2018.

For additional information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371- 5932.

Retirees to hear from police dispatcher at Oct. 12 meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speaker will be Tina Ransom, a dispatcher for the Boulder City Police Department. Additionally, the association’s annual meeting will be discussed.

After the meeting, members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Rotary clubs join together to fight hunger

The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary and the Rotary Club of Boulder City will be putting together 10,000 shelf-stable meals for local food pantries during a special event at 8 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Nevada State Railway Museum, 601 Yucca St.

The meals will be distributed to relief agencies, including Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Christian Center Church’s pantry (The 34 Pantry), as well as to Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High School for backpack meals.

Meals will also be sent to areas needing relief from recent disasters, such as Texas and Florida.

Food and packaging materials are purchased from/supplied by The Outreach Program to be assembled by Rotarians from both clubs, the junior high and high school Interact clubs and local volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Deborah Downs at 720-277-6256 or Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590.

For more information about The Outreach Program, go to outreachprogram.org.

See Spot Run seeks volunteers

See Spot Run has scheduled a work day at the dog park in Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., for Saturday, Oct. 14. Volunteers will be at the park from 8 to 11 a.m. handling a variety of tasks.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Fall garden festival scheduled

Local garden enthusiasts are invited to an Autumn Garden Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Boulder City Community Gardens, 370 Railroad Ave.

Hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include garden experts, a new garden club for children, pets in the garden activities, arts and crafts, a seed exchange, a plant sale and information about school garden programs and pollinator gardens.

Additional activities by the gardens include several upcoming workshops. Irrigation will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Weeds will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25, and pests will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 16.

For more information, call 702-349-0506.

Republican women to hear from Review-Journal columnist

Members of the Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will gather for their monthly luncheon Thursday, Oct. 19, at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The guest speaker for the session will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m.

The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon Oct. 12. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Guild members create new art display at hotel-casino

Boulder City Art Guild recently unveiled its new exhibit at the Hoover Dam Lodge.

Works by 30 artists are on display through January at the hotel-casino, 18000 U.S. Highway 93.

A reception in their honor will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

All are welcome to attend.