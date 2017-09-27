Community Briefs

Pallet decorating workshop set

A free pallet decorating demonstration and workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the multiuse building, 1204 Sixth St.

Decorated pallets have been appearing throughout town, especially around the Damboree. The Damboree Pallet Team has created more than 50 pallets that have been displayed in the city.

It is their hope to demonstrate how to create a decorative pallet and adapt it for holidays other than the Fourth of July.

A voucher for a free, undecorated pallet will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the workshop.

For more information, call the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256.

Library to host mounted unit

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 28, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6-12.

■ Meet the Boulder City Police’s mounted unit, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the amphitheater.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, Sept. 29, for staff development.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

Lake Mead to mark public lands day

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a litter cleanup focusing on locations in the park used heavily during the summer by visitors. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the park. National Public Lands Day vouchers will be provided to the first 100 volunteers who register. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8717 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

Also planned at the park Saturday, Sept. 30, is the BBSC Las Vegas Triathlon. Around 900 athletes are expected to participate in the swimming, biking and running race. Visitors might experience delays and should use caution when encountering athletes.

Elks to host bingo, burgers session

Boulder City Elks Lodge No. 1682 will host it monthly evening of bingo and burgers that is open to the public.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, with a hamburger dinner, followed by bingo at 6 p.m.

The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Free root beer floats offered

Free root beer floats will be given away from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. All are welcome to attend.

The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the event.

Breakfast to benefit Honor Flight

Honor Flight Southern Nevada will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Applebee’s at 5010 S. Fort Apache Road.

The cost is $10, and the nonprofit organization receives $5 for every breakfast sold.

Proceeds from the event will go toward providing Southern Nevada veterans with a flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada is currently raising funds to send 25 World War II and four Korean War veterans on a three-day trip that will depart Las Vegas on Oct. 27.

The trip is open to Southern Nevada veterans, who will be accompanied and cared for by volunteer guardians.

For more information, call 702-749- 5912 or visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org.

Tree care topic for garden club

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Norm Schilling, co-host of KNPR’s Desert Bloom program, an educator, certified arborist and owner of Schilling Horticulture, which has won Southern Nevada Water Authority landscape awards for the past nine years. He will talk about total tree care starting at 7 p.m.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Medicare changes topic for women’s support group

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows that recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker for the session will be Beth Walker of Trygg Husett Group Insurance, who will discuss Medicare changes for 2018.

For more information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371- 5932.

See Spot Run plans work day at dog park

See Spot Run has scheduled a work day at the dog park in Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., for Saturday, Oct. 14. Volunteers will be at the park from 8 to 11 a.m. handling a variety of tasks.

All interested people are welcome to attend.