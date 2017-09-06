Community Briefs

Church members seek donations for Emergency Aid

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community are sponsoring a food drive to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City. Bags will be distributed to area residents Saturday through Wednesday, Sept. 9-13, and be picked up Saturday, Sept. 16.

Support group for widows to mark fourth anniversary

Anew Women’s Network is marking its fourth anniversary in September.

The group was formed in September 2013 by Marjorie Kitchell and Fran Jordan as a way to provide support, information and encouragement to women whose husbands had died. They focus on five areas: mental/emotional, relational, financial/legal, physical and faith through guest speakers and discussion groups.

Anew’s next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

For more information, call Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Club meetings set at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 7, in the community room. The session is designed for those ages 6-12.

■ Science exploration club, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the community room. For children age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the board room. For those age 10 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the community room. For those in junior high.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the board room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

See Spot Run seeks volunteers for work day at dog park

See Spot Run is looking for volunteers to help with a work day at the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Also, the nonprofit organization is making plans for a bake sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available.

It also will have gift items at the sale.

Blood drive to benefit community, hospital to be held Thursday, Sept. 14,

A blood drive to benefit the community and Boulder City Hospital will be held from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points redeemable for gifts.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Emergency preparedness topic for retired public employees

Mary Camin, program specialist with the community Emergency Response Team, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting of the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada.

Camin will discuss how to be better prepared to respond to emergency situations in the community.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

After the meeting, group members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Republican women will hold monthly luncheon Sept. 21

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 21 at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be John Tsarpalas, president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

Reservations are required; they must be made by noonThursday, Sept. 14. Cost of the luncheon is $21.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.