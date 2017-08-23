Community Briefs

Women in Black to gather Friday evening to promote peace

Women in Black meet monthly at the corner of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way in front of the welcome sign. This month’s event/meeting will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Signs will be provided with appropriate messages of peace.

All women are welcome; those attending should dress in all-black attire.

Women in Black is a loosely affiliated worldwide network of women committed to peace with justice and actively opposed to war and other forms of violence. Members believe in the promise of nonviolent conflict resolution.

The group includes women from all backgrounds, races and religious affiliations. Members simply stand for peace.

For more information contact Rev. Sandy Johnson at sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com or 702-293-7240.

Master gardener to speak about preparations for fall Saturday

Master gardener Libby Powell will speak on “Getting your vegetable garden ready for the fall” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Boulder City Community Gardens, located on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Colorado Street.

Master gardeners will be at the gardens from 7-10 a.m. and invited people to join them as they prepare for fall gardening.

Library to host story sessions for all ages, virtual reality lab

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Aug. 24, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in the boardroom. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family story time, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the community room.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the boardroom. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to discuss national parks across country

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will speak about the more than 400 national parks across the country during presentations Saturday and Sunday.

“National Parks: Treasures of the land,” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the auditorium at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

The program will focus on the various parks and what they have to offer visitors.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

United Methodist church to hold open house Sunday

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting an open house starting with 10 a.m. worship and continuing until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Elaine Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

The church recently moved to its new location and would like to celebrate with friends and neighbors. Information will be available about its mission projects, service opportunities and educational, as well as members’ United Methodist beliefs.

Refreshments will be served and there will be tours of the building. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240 or at sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com.

Blood drive to benefit community, hospital scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14,

A blood drive to benefit the community and Boulder City Hospital will be held from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points redeemable for gifts.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.