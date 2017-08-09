Community Briefs

Democratic candidates for Senate to address club this evening

Two Democratic candidates for the 2018 U.S. Senate race, Rep. Jacky Rosen and Jay Craddock, will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club meeting at 6:30 tonight, Aug. 10, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

PFLAG to host meet and greet at The Homestead on Tuesday

PFLAG of Boulder City will hold a meet and greet event from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The event is designed to help friends and family who are part of the LGBT community learn more about the organization and the events it has planned for the remainder of the year, as well as discuss any topics or concerns.

Dessert will be served.

All interested people are welcome to attend. For more information, call the group’s helpline at 702-241-4050.

Library to host story sessions, virtual reality lab, book club

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

n Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Aug. 10, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

n Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

n Family story time, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the community room.

n Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in the board room. For those 10 and older.

n Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the board room. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

n Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

n Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

n Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers invite visitors to create art based on desert

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

n Ranger chat: “The Tortoise Among Us,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the threatened desert tortoise.

n Ranger program, Perseid Meteor Shower Party, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Cottonwood Cove lower campground amphitheater. Bring a chair or blanket as well as water. For details or directions, call 702-293-8970.

n Ranger program, “Desert Mystery and Design,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a ranger to create art reflecting life in the desert. Materials will be provided.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.