Community Briefs

Ecumenical worship moves

to St. Christopher’s church

Worship on Wednesday, known as WOW, has moved to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. Services begin at 6:45 p.m.

This contemporary prayer and praise service is jointly hosted by the Revs. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church, Francyl Garwyn of Grace Community Church and James Lyons of St. Christopher’s.

All are welcome to attend.

Photos of Italy on display in art guild’s gallery

Works by photographer Carol Bilodeau will be displayed in the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery during the month of August. The exhibit, “My Visions of Italy,” includes many sites she recently visited while touring the country.

A reception in her honor will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in the gallery inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Light refreshments will be served.

Bilodeau has lived in Henderson for the past 13 years. She said her passion for photography started at an early age when she was living in the suburbs of Boston. Later, she continued to pursue iconic and unique images during her travels.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Her photos also are on display year-round in the guild’s gallery and at the guild’s displays at Boulder City Hospital and Hoover Dam Lodge.

Story sessions, movie, clubs scheduled at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ “Odd Squad” club with Vegas PBS, 10 a.m. today, July 20, in the boardroom. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today, July 20, in the community room.

■ Teen craft, 3 p.m. today, July 20, in the community room. For those 12 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Magician Tony Daniels, 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the community room.

■ Lego challenge, 3 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the community room. “Passengers” will be shown. Those attending are welcome to bring blankets and snacks.

■ Art club, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the boardroom.

■ Boulder City history, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the community room. Join representatives from the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum to learn about local history.

■ Family movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, in the community room. “The Lego Batman Movie” will be shown.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Fossils topic for today’s Lake Mead ranger chat

Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area will host a chat at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, July 20, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, where they will discuss Ice Age fossils discovered at Tule Springs in northern Las Vegas.

They will talk about the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, where Ice Age animals such as the Colombian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, North American lion and saber-toothed cat roamed. Replicas of some of these animals will be on display.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.