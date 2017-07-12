Community Briefs

Democratic club to hear from councilman at tonight’s meeting

The Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, July 13, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. City Councilman Kiernan McManus will be addressing the group.

All interested people are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Library to host story sessions, book clubs, yoga session

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, July 13, in the community room.

■ “Odd Squad” club with Vegas PBS, 10 a.m. today, July 13, in the boardroom. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today, July 13, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, in the boardroom. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, in the community room. “Power Rangers” will be shown. Those attending are welcome to bring blankets and snacks.

■ Yoga, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the community room. Basic instruction will be offered. Those attending should bring a yoga mat.

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, in the boardroom. For those 0-5.

■ Teddy bear sleepover, 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, in the community room. Bring a stuffed animal to story time and leave it overnight. Pick it up the next day.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 17, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Conservation event, soundscape talk on tap at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Latino Conservation Week, Saturday, July 15, through July 23. The recreation area will host a “Find Your Roots” event Saturday, starting with a short hike in the cactus garden near the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. This will be followed by seed cleaning and plant transplanting in the air-conditioned nursery. Participants will learn about native desert plants and the importance of conserving natural resources. For groups interested in participating, contact diana_tapia@partner.nps.gov.

■ Ranger chat, “World Listening Day,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn how human-caused sound can impact nature’s soundscape. Hands-on activities and a listening kiosk will be available throughout the day.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Support group for those with mental illness set to meet

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Nevada affiliate hosts a free NAMI Connection support group for adults living with mental illness at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month in the board room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Meetings are confidential. Registration is not required.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grass-roots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. For more info visit www.namisouthernnevada.org. or call 702-219-1675.