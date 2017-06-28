Community Briefs

Elks lodge to host bingo, dinner

Boulder City Elks, Lodge No. 1682, will host an evening of bingo and burgers Monday.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 4:30 p.m. with Bill’s burgers. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6 p.m.

The lodge at is 1217 Nevada Highway.

Art guild unveils new exhibit at hospital, reception scheduled

The Boulder City Art Guild has unveiled a new exhibit at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. More than 50 pieces of work are featured in the exhibit and are for sale.

“Whatever Your HeART Desires” is the theme of the show featuring 2-D and 3-D art.

A reception in honor of the artists will be held from 5-7 p.m. on July 12 at the hospital. All are welcome to attend.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 17.

Story sessions, author visit scheduled at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Read with a ranger, 10 a.m. today in the boardroom. Join a ranger from Lake Mead for stories, songs and activities. For those 0-10.

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 3 p.m. Friday in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Game night, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday in the boardroom.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Author visit with Susan Schaefer Bernardo, 1 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Note: The library will be closed Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to read at library, talk about water safety

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Story time with a ranger, 10 a.m. today at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Learn about the Mojave Desert and the animals that live there, with desert-themed stories and animal show and tell.

■ Ranger chat, “Water Safety and You,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Information sessions about Holy Land tour planned

The Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church is leading a tour to the Holy Land on June 18-29, 2018. The tour is offered by Educational Opportunities Tour, which has been taking pilgrims to the Holy Land for more than 25 years.

The 11-day Journey through the Bible program will expand participants’ knowledge of the Bible and this sacred land. Cities included in the tour are Capernaum in the Galilee, Nazareth, Samaria, Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Also planned are visits to Masada and the Dead Sea, with an optional extension to go to Jordan and Petra.

To learn more about the trip, informational meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m. today and 7 p.m. July 6.

For more information, contact Johnson at Sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com or 702-293-7240.