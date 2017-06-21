Community Briefs

Dance fitness class begins today

A new dance fitness class begins today in the gym at ABC Park, 801 Adams Blvd. Jim Deutz is teaching the class for the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department.

Sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings and are open to those 10 and older. Those younger than 18 will be required to have a parent to sign a release of liability, and children between 10-15 will be required to have an adult chaperone.

The cost is $10 per class, or $8 when a minimum of four are purchased in advance.

Deutz has been teaching dance since 1986 and is an accomplished performer and choreographer.

For more information, call the parks department at 702-293-9256.

Support group for those with mental illness to meet

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Nevada, affiliate hosts a free NAMI Connection support group for adults living with mental illness at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month in the board room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Meetings are confidential. Registration is not required.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. For more info visit www.namisouthernnevada.org or call 702-219-1675.

PFLAG to host summer training for LGBT allies

PFLAG will hold its June meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

During June and July, the group will host a pair of ally training sessions to educate people on LGBT issues and how they can better understand and support the LGBT community. Those who attend are straight and gay. The training is based on curriculum provided by Safe Zone Project. To learn more about the project, visit thesafezoneproject.com

A board meeting will be held during the first hour before the program begins at 7 p.m. Both hours are open to the public.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation-related issues. Those who attend are straight and gay.

The group hosts a helpline at 702-241-4050 and can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Medicare information offered at bingo, breakfast event

Nevada Care Connection will provide information about Medicare, as well as obtaining help to cover costs and paying for prescriptions, during at Medicare bingo event at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help complete and submit applications.

Breakfast will be served and prizes will be awarded.

Reservations are required by today. Call 844-850-5113 for reservations or more information.

Library to host story, craft session, show movie

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Lego book club, 1 p.m. today in the community room. For 6-12.

• One-stop career center, 2-3:30 p.m. today in the board room. Resume assistance

• Teen craft, 3 p.m. today in the community room.

• Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

• Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” will be shown.

Dennis McBride’s “Those Dam Women,” 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. Local author and historian Dennis McBride will talk about the women who helped build Hoover Dam and Boulder City.

• Teddy bear sleepover, 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to story time, leave it overnight and pick it up the next morning.

• Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday in the board room. For those 10 and older.

• Lego challenge, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those 6 and older.

• Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

• Science fun with the science mom, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the community room.

• One-stop career center, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the board room. Foundations of a job search, featuring a look at the current economy and job search methods, will be presented.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

• Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

• Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

• Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

Note: The library will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Nature, fossils, coyotes, stars topic for Lake Mead rangers

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

• Ranger chat, “Tule Springs: Ice Age Fossils Revealed,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn more about the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, a paleontological resource where animals such as the Colombian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, North American lion and saber-toothed cat once roamed. Replicas of some of the animals will be displayed.

• Ranger chat, “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Monday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Discover a variety of ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

• Ranger program: “Coyotes: What You Should Know,” 4 p.. Saturday at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Learn more about the coyote and why to observe it from a distance.

• Ranger program: Night skies viewing, 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday at Katherine Landing picnic area. Join rangers at 8:30 p.m. for a planet walk through a scale model of the solar system. At 9 p.m. rangers will lead telescope viewing of Saturn, Jupiter and other objects in space. For information call 702-293-8970.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Holy Land tour planned for 2018

The Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church is leading a tour to the Holy Land on June 18-29, 2018. The tour is offered by Educational Opportunities Tour, which has been taking pilgrims to the Holy Land for more than 25 years.

The 11-day Journey through the Bible program will expand participants’ knowledge of the Bible and this sacred land. Cities included in the tour are Capernaum in the Galilee, Nazareth, Samaria, Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Also planned are visits to Masada and the Dead Sea, with an optional extension to go to Jordan and Petra.

To learn more about the trip, informational meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m. June 29 and 7 p.m. July 6.

For more information, contact Johnson at Sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com or 702-293-7240.