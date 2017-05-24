Community Briefs

Library to close on Sundays through Labor Day

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those age 6 and older.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

• Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Note: The library will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day. It also will be closed Monday to observe Memorial Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

PEO chapter to hold fundraising yard sale

Chapter K of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 and 7 a.m. to noon June 3 at 807 Los Tavis Way.

Items to be featured include clothing, housewares, toys, tools and home decor.

Gardeners to learn about permaculture at next meeting

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. June 7 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Jessica Penrod of the Great Basin Permaculture, who will discuss “Permaculture Design for Mojave Dwellers.” Her presentation will cover the basics of permaculture design and provide examples of how to create simple and efficient systems to have connections with our natural environment through food, play and relaxation. The talk will begin at 7 p.m.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Book sale to benefit library

Boulder City Friends of the Library will host a book sale to benefit the library.

The sale will be held from 4-8 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

A variety of fiction and nonfiction books will be available. Nothing will be priced more than $1.

Dog sought to star in See Spot Run’s calendar

See Spot Run is looking for canine stars to be featured in its 2018 calendar to benefit the nonprofit dog park.

A photo shoot will be held from 5-7 p.m. June 1 in Wilbur Square Park, at the corner of Arizona and Colorado streets.

A second photo shoot will be held from 5-7 p.m. June 3 in the dog park at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Councilman hosting free Popsicles in Park event

Councilman Cam Walker will host Popsicles in the Park from 3-6 p.m. June 1 in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

There will be free popsicles from The Street Freeze ice cream truck and musical entertainment by DJ Mike Pacini.

Lakeview Terrace’s veterans to be recognized during ceremony

Lakeview Terrace, 180 Ville Drive, is hosting a special pinning and color guard ceremony for veterans at the assisted living facility and their family members at 11 a.m. June 2.

Representatives from Veterans Affairs in Reno will conduct the ceremony.

For more information, call the facility at 702-293-0181 or visit www.lvterrace.com.