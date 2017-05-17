Community Briefs

Republican Women to hear political commentator

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting today in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker will be Wayne Allyn Root, a political commentator and businessman.

For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Alliance plans candidates night, community barbecue

The Boulder City Community Alliance will hold a candidates forum at 6 p.m. tonight at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Candidates will be given the opportunity to speak before being asked questions by those attending.

All are welcome to attend.

Additionally, the alliance is hosting a community barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Family activities, food and beverages will be provided. There is no cost, and all are welcome.

Grace holding summer safety, fun festival

Grace Community Church will present a Get Ready for Summer Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard behind the church, 1150 Wyoming St.

There will be tables with information about summer activities for children and adults, water safety, sun protection, heat and hydration and things that bite and sting. Additionally, there will be information on local attractions celebrating the history of Boulder City, Lake Mead and Hoover Dam.

Bike checks will be offered. There also will be a bake sale, entertainment, games and hands-on crafts.

Magician to perform at St. Jude’s on Saturday

Magician Lion Fludd will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children as part of Win-Win Entertainment’s monthly program.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 702-294-7167.

The ranch is at 100 St. Jude’s St.

Church presenting Loaves & Lobsters dinner

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting its second annual Loaves & Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway.

Live lobsters are flown in from Maine for the dinner. The evening’s festivities also will include a silent auction and vintage jewelry sale.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the church’s ministries in Boulder City and around the world, such as Family Promise, a program that helps homeless families get into a home; making sleeping mats for the homeless; offering an after-school program for elementary school students; and leading divorce and grief recovery classes.

Tickets are $45 each; call Pat at 702-308-8409 to check on availability.

Additional information is available by visiting www.bouldercityumc.org or calling the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590.

Talent show, budget hearing scheduled at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Library budget hearing, 7 p.m. today in the board room. The library’s budget for fiscal 2017-18 will be discussed followed by a board of trustees meeting.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday community room. “Lion” will be shown. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.

■ Art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room.

■ BC’s Got Talent, 7 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Water safety events on tap at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Wear it Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Beach picnic area. To promote water safety, a variety of activities and informational booths, as well as free life jackets, will be featured. Park Service vehicles and vessels will be displayed, and there will be special appearances by Smokey Bear and Duckie. Those attending will attempt to set a world record for the most life jackets worn in a day. For more information, call 702-293-8691.

■ Wear it Day, 2-4 p.m. at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave. Visitors will learn about water safety and how to properly wear a life jacket. The event is part of an attempt to set a world record for the most life jackets worn in a day. For information, call 702-293-8970.

■ Ranger program: “Night Sky Explorers” 8-9 p.m. Saturday at the Katherine Landing picnic area. Join park rangers and NASA solar system ambassador Kevin Koski to explore the night sky. Telescopes will be available to view Jupiter, the Hercules constellation, the Ring and Dumbbell nebulas and the M13 globular cluster. Junior Ranger night sky explorer books and badges will be available. For more information or directions, call 702-293-8970.

PEO chapter to hold fundraising yard sale

Chapter K of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 and 3 at 807 Los Tavis Way.

Items to be featured include clothing, housewares, toys, tools and home decor.

Lakeview Terrace’s veterans to be recognized

Lakeview Terrace, 180 Ville Drive, is hosting a special pinning and color guard ceremony for veterans at the assisted living facility and their family members at 11 a.m. June 2.

Representatives from Veterans Affairs in Reno will conduct the ceremony.

For more information, call the facility at 702-293-0181 or visit www.lvterrace.com.