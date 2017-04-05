Community Briefs

Railway to run special Egg Express

Nevada Southern Railway will run the Egg Express for three days with a variety of special activities for children.

Set to run Saturday, Sunday and April 15, the train will feature story time and crafts during its four runs each day. The activities are sponsored by Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys.

Additionally, there will be a scavenger hunt, egg hunt and games. The model railroad car will be open, and the live steamers will be running and offering rides.

The story session and crafts are included in each fare, but an additional $5 donation is being asked to participate in the egg hunt. Proceeds benefit Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, the nonprofit that supports the museum.

Trains depart the station at 601 Yucca St. at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the train rides are $10 for adults, $7 for children 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger.

For more information, visit, http://www.nevadasouthern.com or call 702-486-5933.

Miss Nevada organization to hold bowling fundraiser

The Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization will hold a bowling fundraiser Sunday at Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave.

The young women who will represent the area during the June 15 Miss Nevada pageant at the Tropicana in Las Vegas are expected to attend.

Tickets are $30 and include a dessert buffet and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides scholarships to its title winners.

For more information, visit www.missnevada.org or e-mail info@missnevada.org.^

Anew to mark spring, holidays at Saturday meeting

Anew Women’s Network, a group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

During the meeting, members will celebrate spring, Easter and new life. A light lunch will be served.

For further details, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Lend A Hand to hold training class for volunteers

Lend A Hand will hold a training class for new volunteers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at its office, 400 Utah St.

Lend A Hand helps senior citizens, disabled and handicapped people with volunteering, transportation to medical appointments and some in-home services.

For more information, call the office at 702-293-6231.

Stories with ‘bark ranger,’ movie on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be shown.

■ Teen advisory group, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. Open to those 12-18, the group offers advice on activities, programs and materials in the youth services department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Read with a bark ranger, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Join bark ranger Charlotte, a dog, for stories.

■ Authors panel, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Meet local authors and learn about the writers. Books, available for purchase or brought from home, will be signed.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Earth Day craft hour, 1 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead walk, talk about public lands

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

■ Ranger walk, Liberty Bell Arch, Saturday. Join a ranger for a moderate 6-mile hike in Arizona that passes the remains of a World War II-era mine before reaching a natural arch and a Colorado River overlook. Reservations required.

■ Ranger chat: “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands in the area.

Note: Entrance fees will be waived at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on April 15, 16, 22 and 23 in recognition of National Park Week. Fees for camping, lake use or other concessions still apply.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Bingo, dinner to benefit See Spot Run

Bow Wow Bingo is a new fundraiser to be presented April 22 by See Spot Run.

The nonprofit will host the game and a silent auction from 6-9 p.m. at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Nevada Highway.

The evening festivities will include six bingo games, a raffle and dinner. Those who bring a donation of dog or cat food will receive an extra raffle ticket; the food will be donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 a couple. They can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z and outside Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. For more information, call 702-539-7526 or email seespotrun@bcseespotrun.com.

Republican women to hear secretary of state

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting April 20 in DeSimone’s Steakhouse at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway. The session will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker for the session will be Barbara Cegavske, Nevada’s secretary of state.

Cost of the lunch is $21 per person, and reservations must be made by noon April 13. For reservations or information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Hospital auxiliary to hold spring luncheon

The Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary will hold its spring membership luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the dining room at the long-term care center.

Guest speaker will be Eric Estes, president and CEO of the Boulder Dam Credit Union.

AAUW accepting scholarship applications

The Boulder City Chapter of the American Association of University Women is seeking applicants for its scholarship program. The chapter will offer four $1,000 scholarships for the fall semester.

Applicants must be women who are high school graduates or GED recipients, residents of Boulder City or Henderson for at least one year and be enrolled or accepted into a degree program for an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree at a regionally accredited community college, four-year college or university.

Additionally, applicants must have completed at least 15 college-level credits, excluding remedial, with at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Scholarship recipients also must agree to become a member of the chapter for one year, with dues paid by the group, volunteer at two fundraisers and participate in at least three chapter activities.

For more information, contact Andrea Finnegan at AndiDFinnegan@gmail.com.