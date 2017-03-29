Community Briefs

High school’s annual movie, music video awards ceremony tonight

Boulder City High School will host its annual movie awards at 7 tonight in the auxiliary gym on campus, 1101 Fifth St.

The event will recognize the outstanding short film and music video achievements by students and show the top six in each category, with both broken down into two additional categories of three for the awards.

The awards ceremony will have a 1990s theme.

According to teacher Canaan Petersen, more than 25 music videos and 15 films were submitted.

All are welcome to attend.

Yard sale to benefit Homestead’s senior activities fund

The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive, is hosting a “name your price” furniture/yard sale Friday. The sale starts at 7 a.m.

A free coffee bar will be provided.

Only cash will be accepted, and all proceeds will benefit the facility’s senior activities fund.

For more information, call 702-294-8720

City pool to host second annual Easter plunge Saturday afternoon

Boulder City Municipal Pool will hold its second annual Easter Pool Plunge on Saturday.

Youngsters will be invited to plunge into the pool in search of treasure-filled Easter eggs. Participants will be divided into age groups to gather the toys and eggs. All must bring their own plastic bag or plastic basket to place their prizes.

Those who cannot pass the pool’s swim test must be accompanied by someone 12 or older at all times.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the municipal pool, 861 Avenue B. Cost is $2 per person.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Honor Flight fund to aid area veterans

A pancake breakfast will be held Saturday to raise funds for Honor Flight Southern Nevada.

The breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 8730 W. Charleston Blvd. A $10 donation is being asked for the pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverage, with $5 going directly to Honor Flight.

Honor Flight provides all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C., to see the military memorials for World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans.

For more information, visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org.

Dam Little gallery hosts opening reception for spring exhibit

The Dam Little Art Gallery will hold an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Sunday for its spring exhibition.

The exhibit features paintings, photographs and prints from artists throughout Nevada, as well as from California, Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Utah, Israel and Italy.

The gallery is part of the Dam Short Film Festival’s office on the first floor of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit http://dam-little-art-gallery.com.

Lend A Hand to hold training class for those who want to volunteer

Lend A Hand will hold a training class for new volunteers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 11 at its office, 400 Utah St.

Lend A Hand helps senior citizens, disabled and handicapped people, with volunteering providing transportation to medical appointments and some in-home services.

For details, call 702-293-6231.

Red Mountain Choir to sing ‘Sweet’ songs during concert

Red Mountain Music Co. will present “How Sweet It Is” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 1 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The choir will sing a selection of classics from Carole King and James Taylor’s repertoire, including hits like “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and “Up on the Roof.”

Conductor Lisa Gillespie and accompanist Ashley Peel will be joined by musicians Adam Hallam (percussion), Francyl Gawryn (guitar) and Tim Thomas (bass). Also featured will be the Martha P. King Elementary Singers conducted by LaNette Coker.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children and students. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Garden club will hear about butterflies at Wednesday session

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker Doyle Wayman of the Southern Nevada Milkweed Project will discuss “Milkweeds and Monarchs.” His talk will start at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Story sessions, club meetings on tap at Boulder City Library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be shown.

■ Anime club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior, and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to host hike, cleanup event planned

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

■ Great American Cleanup, Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the park. For more information or to register, contact Nancy at 702-293-8714 or LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger chat: “Tule Springs: Ice Age Fossils Revealed,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, a paleontological resource that was once a wetland where animals such as the Colombian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, lion and saber-toothed cat roamed. Replicas of some animals will be on display.

■ Ranger walk, “Bugs and Blooms,” 10 a.m. Saturday near the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join rangers for a spring wildflower walk, with special attention paid to the related and dynamic relationship between bugs and flowers, which was enhanced by winter rains.

■ Ranger Walk, Liberty Bell Arch, April 8. Join a ranger for a moderate 6-mile hike in Arizona that passes the remains or a World War II-era mine before reaching a natural arch and a Colorado River overlook. Reservations required.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

April 22 bingo, dinner event to benefit See Spot Run

Bow Wow Bingo is a new fundraiser to be presented April 22 by See Spot Run.

The nonprofit will host the game and a silent auction from 6-9 p.m. at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Nevada Highway.

The evening festivities will include six bingo games, a raffle ticket and dinner. Those who bring a donation of dog or cat food will receive an extra ticket; the food will be donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 a couple. They can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, and outside Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. For more information, call 702-539-7526 or email seespotrun@bcseespotrun.com.

Republican women to hear secretary of state at monthly luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting April 20 in DeSimone’s Steakhouse at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway. The session will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker for the session will be Barbara Cegavske, Nevada’s secretary of state.

Cost of the lunch is $21 per person and reservations must be made by noon April 13. For reservations or information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.