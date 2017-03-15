Community Briefs

Republican women to hear state treasurer at luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Women will have its monthly luncheon meeting today in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Guest speaker will be Dan Schwartz, Nevada state treasurer.

Reservations are required; call 702-393-1228 for more information.

Mayor to address alliance members at library tonight

Mayor Rod Woodbury will meet with members of the Boulder City Community Alliance at their next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Members plan to ask questions about the master plan, the city’s growth ordinance and Interstate 11.

For more information, visit www.bouldercitycommunityalliance.com.

Library to screen ‘Moana,’ sets craft, story sessions

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ St. Patrick’s Day craft hour with Pizza Hut, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family movie, 7 p.m. Friday in the amphitheater. “Moana” will be shown. The first 100 people get a free bag of popcorn.

■ Virtual reality club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. For those 13 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead site of St. Patrick’s run, program about bats

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

■ St. Patrick’s Day run, Saturday. About 900 athletes are expected to participate in the race along the Historic Railroad Trail. Visit http://bit.ly/2mMSThI for more information.

■ Ranger program: “Bats of the Night,” 5 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Participants will learn about the many types of bats that call the recreation area home, including the Mexican free-tailed bat.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Art guild to present drawing workshop Monday evenings

The Boulder City Art Guild is presenting a workshop entitled “Exploring Drawing 2.” It will be held 6-7:30 p.m. on three consecutive Mondays, starting March 20, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Participants will complete a black and white drawing at each session. They will need to bring Conte Crayons charcoal or graphite, along with newsprint or sketch/drawing paper.

The workshop is open to those 18 and older. There is no cost to participate.

PFLAG to hear from historian

PFLAG will hear author and historian Dennis McBride at its March meeting, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

McBride will discuss his research into the struggles and achievements of the LGBT community in Southern Nevada, as well as his book “Out of the Neon Closet: Queer Community in the Silver State,” which will be available for purchase.

The board meeting will be held during the first hour, before the program begins at 7 p.m. Both hours are open to the public.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation-related issues.

Those who attend are straight and gay.

The group hosts a helpline at 715-557-0143 and can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com or on Facebook at Friends of PFLAG of Boulder City.

See Spot Run sets annual meeting

Members of See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park inside Veterans Memorial Park, will gather for their annual meeting at 7 p.m. March 29 at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

All interested people are welcome to attend.