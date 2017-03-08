Community Briefs

Democratic Club to elect officers tonight at meeting in library

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., for the annual election of officers.

In addition, members will discuss the upcoming municipal election.

For more information, call 702-530-6604 or email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Republican women to hear state treasurer during luncheon event

The Boulder City Republican Women will have its monthly luncheon meeting March 16 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Guest speaker will be Dan Schwartz, Nevada state treasurer.

Cost is $21 per person.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon today. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Volunteers sought to work on dog park this Saturday morning

See Spot Run, which operates the dog park inside Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., is seeking volunteers for its next work day. The group has scheduled a work session from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Mayor to address alliance members at Wednesday session

Mayor Rod Woodbury will meet with members of the Boulder City Community Alliance at their next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Members plan to ask questions about the master plan, the city’s growth ordinance and Interstate 11.

For more information, visit www.bouldercitycommunityalliance.com.

Lend A Hand’s six-week series to focus on help for caregivers

Lend A Hand of Boulder City will present a six-week series of free classes focused on caregivers, entitled “Caring For You and Caring For Me.” The classes are scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, starting this week, at the nonprofit’s office, 400 Utah St.

During the program, caregivers will learn a variety of self-care behaviors, how to manage their emotions, increase their efficiency, how to communicate in challenging situations and how to find community resources.

The classes are designed for a diverse group of caregivers including spouses/partners and adult children of aging parents.

St. Rose Dominican is sponsoring the class.

Call 702-294-2363 to enroll in the program.

Ecology walk, hike to St. Thomas planned at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

■ Cottonwood Cove ecology walk, Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the roadway from the Cottonwood Cove entrance station to the shoreline. Lunch will be provided by Forever Resorts. For information and to register, contact Nancy at 702-293-8714 or Lake_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger hike to St. Thomas, Saturday. Join a ranger and walk back in time to the days before Lake Mead covered the small farming community. Reservations are requested.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Library to host book club, end winter reading program

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children under 5 and their caregivers.

■ End of winter reading program game night, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For children 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children 3 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.