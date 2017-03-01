Community Briefs

Story sessions, club meetings on tap this week at Boulder City Library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ S’More books, 3:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. All ages are invited to end Nevada Reading Week with campfire songs, stories and s’mores.

■ Anime club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. A program with anime, crafts and discussions for junior high students.

■ Teen advisory group, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. Open to those ages 12-18, the group offers advice on activities, programs and materials in the youth services department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for Teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

■ Performance by Sean Gaskeil on the West African kora, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

Ranger chat, cleanup event scheduled at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming days. These include:

■ Ranger chat: “Southern Nevada Wilderness,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Drive. Attendees will learn about the numerous wilderness areas that surround the Las Vegas area.

■ Cottonwood Cove ecology walk, March 11. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the roadway from the Cottonwood Cove entrance station to the shoreline. Lunch will be provided by Forever Resorts. For information and to register, contact Nancy at 702-293-8714 or Lake_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For more information, call 702-293-8990.

University women to hear about Social Security, retirement

The American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Guest speaker will be Bernard Paolini, president of the Boulder City chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada, who will provide information on the windfall elimination provision that affects benefits paid by the Social Security Administration to spouses and survivors. There also will be discussions about maximizing Social Security benefits and retirement.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Artists’ work showcased in exhibit at hospital, reception set for Wednesday

Members of Boulder City Art Guild have created a special exhibit, “Art for the Heart,” which is on display through June at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. The exhibit features fine art pieces with a heart.

A reception for the artists, hosted by the hospital, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the medical facility’s lobby. First-, second- and third-place People’s Choice awards voted on by hospital visitors and staff will be presented.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend.

The exhibit pieces are for sale, with more information available in the guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For additional information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Republican women to hear state treasurer at lunch meeting

The Boulder City Republican Women will have its monthly luncheon meeting March 16 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Guest speaker will be Dan Schwartz, Nevada state treasurer.

Cost is $21 per person.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon March 9. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Volunteers sought to work on dog park inside Veterans Memorial Park

See Spot Run, which operates the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., is seeking volunteers for its next work day. The group has scheduled a work session from 9-11 a.m. March 9.

Elks to host bingo Monday

The Boulder City Elks Lodge, No. 1682, invites members of the community to play bingo Monday at the lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway.

Card sales begin at 5.30 p.m. and cost $10 per pack. The session features 11 games.

Prior to the start of play, the lodge serves hamburgers, cheeseburgers and salmon burgers for $6 a plate.

Call 702-293-2457 for more information.

Retired public employees to learn about Alzheimer’s on March 9

The Boulder City chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly membership meeting at 11 a.m. March 9 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker, Amy Peterson of the Alzheimer’s Association, will present “Know the 10 Signs” about the importance of early detection. There will be a lunch held after the meeting at a local restaurant.

For more information, call 702-294-0636 or email bernardpaolini@cox.net.

Lend A Hand offers free six-week program to assist caregivers

Lend A Hand of Boulder City will present a six-week series of free classes focused on providing “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” The classes are scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, starting March 15, at the nonprofit’s office, 400 Utah St.

During the program, caregivers will learn a variety of self-care behaviors, how to manage their emotions, increase their efficiency, how to communicate in challenging situations and how to find community resources.

The classes are designed for a diverse group of caregivers, including spouses/partners and adult children of aging parents.

Call 702-294-2363 to enroll in the program.

Support group for widows to hear from travel agent at next session

Anew Women’s Network will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. March 11 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The support group is for women whose husbands have died and attendees will hear from guest speaker Ihla Crowley of Drifter Sister Travel Agency. A light lunch will be served.

For more information, call 702-371-5932.