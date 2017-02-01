Community Briefs

Community blood drive set for Feb. 9

A Boulder City community and Boulder City Hospital blood drive has been scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Feb. 9 in the chapel gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points that can be redeemable for a variety of gifts including T-shirts, movie tickets and gift cards to restaurants.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, using the code bouldercity, or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Bookkeeper offers free tax class for high school students

Pardinas BC, a bookkeeping and income tax office, is offering a free class to Boulder City High School students who work. The session will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 495 Nevada Way.

During the session, students will learn how to file a simple tax return. Those attending should have the following information: their full legal name, Social Security number and date of birth. Additionally, they should bring any W-2 forms they received for working during 2016.

In addition to helping the students prepare a 1040EZ form, representatives from the company will offer information about the various types of taxes and what they are used for.

Seating is limited; for reservations fill out the form at www.pardinasbc.com.

For more information, contact Marisa Pardinas at info@pardinasbc.com or call 702-293-7437.

Networking session to help rural service providers

A TGIR — Thank Goodness I’m Rural — brunch will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The free event is open to those who work within the rural medical and/or senior service industries.

The networking session will feature a waffle brunch and two guest speakers.

Reservations are requested and can be made by emailing tvece@voa.org or calling 702-294-8720.

Library sponsors story sessions, radon presentation

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 5 and under and their caregivers.

■ Exploration club, 3:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. Explore a different topic each month. For children 3-6.

■ Nevada Reads: author Mark Maynard, 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room. Learn about Maynard’s work, including his book “Grind,” and the writing process.

■ Family movie, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. “The BFG” will be shown.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Radon presentation, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community room.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Veterans Affairs compensation help, 11 a.m. in the community room.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead joins astronomy group for star party

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program: “Star Party: Chasing the Stars,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Join rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society to learn about the night sky and discuss the impacts of light pollution in national parks. Telescope viewing of constellations and planets will follow from 7-10 p.m.

■ Ranger chat: “Black History Month,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the diverse groups that helped build Hoover Dam and how today’s diverse workforce supports the National Park Service.

For more information, call 702-293-8990.

Support group for widows to meet Feb. 11

Anew Women’s Network will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The community-based support group is for widows and helps with relationship, financial, emotional, spiritual and physical issues.

A light lunch will be served.

For further information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Workshop will present information about Alzheimer’s

Lend A Hand is sponsoring a workshop about Alzheimer’s disease. “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters” will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The interactive workshop is open to all. For additional information, call Lend A Hand at 702-294-2363.

Party leader to address Republican women

Members of the Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will meet Feb. 16 in DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start at 11:45.

Guest speaker will be Michael McDonald, chairman of the state Republican Party.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon Feb. 9. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Dog park needs volunteers for work day

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to help with a work day at the dog park inside Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 11.

Art guild unveils two new exhibits

Jewelry and art by Linda Shaffer are on display throughout the month in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The exhibit features restive paintings and a variety of jewelry, which are often echoed in her art.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 in the gallery. All are welcome to attend.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, the guild has recently unveiled its newest exhibit of Western art at the Hoover Dam Lodge. It features 50 pieces of 2-D and 3-D art by 25 members of the group.

A reception, hosted by the Hoover Dam Lodge, will be held from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19. All are welcome to attend.

The exhibit will continue through May.

The lodge is at 18000 U.S. Highway 93.

Contestants sought for Miss Boulder City Pageant

The Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization recently announced the creation of a sister organization, the Miss Boulder City Scholarship Organization, which will host the Miss Boulder City Pageant on Feb. 26.

Details of the competition are still being finalized, but contestants between the ages of 13 and 23 are being sought to vie for the titles of Miss Boulder City and Miss Boulder City’s Outstanding Teen. Additionally, the pageant will give them the opportunity to vie for scholarships and promote their personal platforms as well as the Children’s Miracle Network.

The pageant is a preliminary event for Miss Nevada.

Ashley Rosenberger will be in charge of the pageant. For more information, contact her at missbouldercityso@gmail.com.

Elks to hold bingo, burger event Monday

Boulder City Elks Lodge, No. 1682, will hold a bingo night Monday at the lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway. Card sales for the 11-game session begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per pack.

Prior to the games, the lodge is offering a burger dinner offering hamburgers, cheeseburgers or salmon burgers and a side dish. Cost is $6 per person.

Community Alliance to meet tonight at library

Members of the Boulder City Community Alliance will meet at 6:30 tonight at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Additional meetings this month are planned for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 28 at the library.

University Women to learn about LGBT issues

Members of the American Association of University Women will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Guest speakers will be Joe Rajchel, policy coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union, who will discuss advocacy including bills for the 2017 Nevada Legislature impacting the LGBT community. Also scheduled is a presentation by Heather Gaylord, who serves on the board of the local PFLAG chapter, who will share information on national and local events.

All interested people are welcome to attend.