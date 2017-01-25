Community Briefs

Panelists to discuss careers, obstacles at PFLAG meeting

PFLAG, formerly Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold a panel discussion titled “Examples of Success: Overcoming Barriers in the Workplace” at its meeting tonight. The session will begin at 7 p.m. at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Panel participants, members of the LGBT community, will discuss obstacles they experienced in their careers and how they handled adversarial situations.

The group sponsors a hotline at 702-241-4050 or can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Library to show ‘Jason Bourne,’ host art club, story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Jason Bourne” will be shown.

■ Art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room. For all ages.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Tree care topic for garden club speaker Wednesday evening

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The guest speaker will be Norm Schilling, co-host of KNPR’s Desert Blood program, educator, certified arborist and owner of Schilling Horticulture, which has won Southern Nevada Landscape awards for the past nine years. He will discuss “Total Tree Care.”

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Art guild offering five-week basic drawing workshop

Boulder City Art Guild will present a five-week workshop, “Exploring Drawing,” starting Wednesday. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Designed for the beginning artist, it will covers the basics of drawing. Judy Barton, a guild member, retired art teacher and artist, will teach the session.

There is no cost, and some drawing materials will be provided. The class is open to those 18 and older.

Bookkeeper offers free tax class for high school students

Pardinas BC, a bookkeeping and income tax office, is offering a free class to Boulder City High School students who work. The session will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 in the conference room at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 495 Nevada Way.

During the session, students will learn how to file a simple tax return. Those attending should have the following information: their full legal name, Social Security number and date of birth. Additionally, they should bring any W-2 forms they received for working during 2016.

Seating is limited; for reservations fill out the form at www.pardinasbc.com. For more information, contact Marisa Pardinas at info@pardinasbc.com or call 702-293-7437.

Community blood drive scheduled for Feb. 9

A Boulder City community and Boulder City Hospital blood drive has been scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Feb. 9 in the chapel gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, using the code bouldercity, or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.