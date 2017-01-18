Community Briefs

Republican women to hear medical expert at luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting today at DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45, when the program will begin.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Daliah Wachs, a globally syndicated radio host, television personality and medical expert.

Cost of the luncheon is $21.

For additional information, call 702-393-1228.

Gospel quartet to present concert Wednesday at Bethany church

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet will present a free concert Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church, 210 Wyoming St. The gospel music performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the church at 702-293-1912.

Library offers movies, stories

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

n Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

n Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

n Virtual reality club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. For those 13 and older.

n Family movie, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. “Pete’s Dragon” will be shown.

n Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

n Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

n Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Panelists to discuss careers at PFLAG meeting

PFLAG, formerly Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold a panel discussion titled “Examples of Success” at its Jan. 26 meeting. The session will begin at 7 p.m. at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Eight adults will discuss obstacles they experienced in their careers and how they navigated them. Middle and high school students are invited to attend, as the group hopes the panel will offer encouragement about career possibilities.

The group sponsors a hotline at 702-241-4050 or can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Tree care topic for garden club speaker

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The guest speaker will be Norm Schilling, co-host of KNPR’s Desert Blood program, educator, certified arborist and owner of Schilling Horticulture, which has won Southern Nevada Landscape awards for the past nine years. He will discuss “Total Tree Care.”

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Art guild offering five-week drawing workshop

The Boulder City Art Guild will present a five-week workshop, “Exploring Drawing,” starting Feb. 1. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Designed for the beginning artist, it will covers the basics of drawing. Judy Barton, a guild member, retired art teacher and artist, will teach the session.

There is no cost, and some drawing materials will be provided. The class is open to those 18 and older.

Advance registration is not required.

Bookkeeper offers free tax class for high school students

Pardinas BC, a bookkeeping and income tax office, is offering a free class to Boulder City High School students who work. The session will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the conference room at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

During the session, students will learn how to file a simple tax return. Those attending should have the following information: their full legal name, Social Security number and date of birth. Additionally, they should bring any W-2 forms they received for working during 2016.

In addition to helping the students prepare a 1040EZ form, representatives from the company will offer information about the various types of taxes and what they are used for.

Seating is limited; for reservations, fill out the form at www.pardinasbc.com.

For more information, contact Marisa Pardinas at info@pardinasbc.com or call 702-293-7437.