Community Briefs

Retirees to get update on bypass project

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speaker will be Ryan Wheeler, project manager for the Nevada Department of Transportation, who will provide an update on the Boulder City bypass project.

Members will gather for a no-host lunch at a local restaurant after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Democrats to kick off new year with potluck

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will gather for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

It also will host its annual New Year Kickoff potluck dinner Saturday in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. The festivities are scheduled from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Sen. Tick Segerblom, who will discuss the upcoming legislative session.

Membership in the club is not required to attend.

For more information, call 702-530-6604 or email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Network for widows to meet Saturday

Members of Anew Women’s Network will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The community-based group is for widows and offers support, friendship and networking. It focuses on five areas: relationships, finances, emotions, spirituality and physicality.

A light lunch will be served.

For further information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932 or Marjorie Kitchell at 702-293-1352.

Republican women meeting to feature media personality, medical expert

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Jan. 19 at DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., when the program will begin.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Daliah Wachs, a globally syndicated radio host, television personality and medical expert.

Cost of the luncheon is $21. For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yaho.com.

Lend A Hand to hold volunteer training session

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is in need of volunteers and will hold a training class at 9 a.m. Tuesday at its office, 400 Utah St.

Lend A Hand volunteers help local seniors, disabled and handicapped residents get to appointments across the Las Vegas area and provide assistance, respite and companionship to help them remain in their homes.

Lunch will be served.

For more information on the class and to make reservations, call 702-294-2363.

Divorce support group to begin 15-week series

A new divorce care support group will hold its first meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring the 15-week series with the goal of helping people through the pain of separation and the rebuilding of their lives by connecting them with others who share similar obstacles and emotions.

Free child care and dinner will be provided.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or visit http://bit.ly/2gXBpcq.

Library plans events with authors, about books

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Author visit, 1 p.m. in the community room. Author Joy Johnson is a nationally known speaker and has written or edited more than 100 books on grief, mostly for children. She also has written a series about the BOOB (burned out old broads) girls that chronicles the adventures, mysteries and comedies of four widows from the Meadow Lakes Retirement Community.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Author panel, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Meet several local authors, get copies of the books and find out what it’s like to be an author.

■ Evening book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the board room.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Board meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.

Note: The library will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead sets ranger programs, offers free admission

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

■ Marathon, Saturday, starts at Boulder Beach. About 600 athletes will race through the recreation area on the River Mountains Loop Trail. For more information, visit http://www.bbscrun.com/lake-mead-marathon-01-14-17.

■ Ranger chat: “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about a variety of public lands that surround the Las Vegas Valley.

■ Ranger chat: “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

■ Fee free day, Monday. The entrance fee to the recreation area will be waived in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Fees for camping, lake use and concessions still apply.

For more information, call 702-293-8990.

Bookkeeper offers free tax class for high school students

Pardinas BC, a bookkeeping and income tax office, is offering a free class to Boulder City High School students who work. The session will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 in the conference room at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

During the session, students will learn how to file a simple tax return. Those attending should have the following information: their full legal name, Social Security number and date of birth. Additionally, they should bring any W-2 forms they received for working during 2016.

In addition to helping the students prepare a 1040EZ form, representatives from the company will offer information about the various types of taxes and what they are used for.

Seating is limited; for reservations fill out the form at www.pardinasbc.com.

For more information, contact Marisa Pardinas at info@pardinasbc.com or call 702-293-7437.