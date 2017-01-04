Community Briefs

Handbell festival, concert in Boulder City Friday, Saturday

The 22nd annual Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival will be Friday and Saturday at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

The event is expected to attract more than 120 ringers from 10 choirs throughout Nevada and California.

The festival, which began in 1992, brings together handbell choirs from Nevada and surrounding states to ring as a group. It culminates in a concert of mass ringing plus solo pieces.

The concert is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the recreation center. The guest conductor will be Timothy Waugh, an internationally acclaimed conductor, composer and performance arts educator.

The festival is co-sponsored by Harmony Handbells, a local community choir, and the Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Desert Research Institute professor to address AAUW

The American Association of University Women will host Markus Berli of the Desert Research Institute at its meeting Monday at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more than 40 years, the Desert Research Institute has operated a Boulder City campus, working on projects that affect the community and the world. Berli, an associate research professor of environmental physics, holds a master of science in environmental engineering and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

The meeting is at 6 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

PFLAG sets January meeting to outline plan for coming year

PFLAG, formerly Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold two meetings in January. The first is at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the second at 7 p.m. Jan. 26, both at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The first meeting will be for the board and general membership to outline a plan for 2017.

At the second meeting, PFLAG will host an “Examples of Success” panel, with a diverse group of eight adults discussing how they navigated obstacles during their careers. Middle school and high school students are invited, as the group hopes the panel will offer encouragement about career possibilities.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation issues. Those who attend are straight and gay.

The group sponsors a hotline at 702-241-4050 or can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Story times, clubs scheduled this week at the library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session for kids ages 6 and older.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Science exploration club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday in the board room. Explore science through stories, experiments and crafts. For children 3-6.

■ Anime club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Teen advisory group, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. Open to youths ages 12-18, the group offers advice on activities, programs and materials in the youth services department.

■ Baby lap-sit Story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For children younger than 2 years old and their caregivers.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for Teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior, and character.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. There will be science, crafts, games, Legos and stories.

Retirees to get update on bypass project at Jan. 12 meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speaker is Ryan Wheeler, project manager for the Nevada Department of Transportation, who will provide an update on the Boulder City bypass project.

Members will gather for a no-host lunch at a local restaurant after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Assisted living community to host Alzheimer’s support group

Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City will host an Alzheimer’s disease support group at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. The support group will be facilitated by Julie Liebo, administrator of Lakeview Terrace, who has been trained by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Attendees will learn the stages of Alzheimer’s disease and coping skills to help deal with caregiving challenges and the stress associated with it. Facility staff will provide care during the session for those affected by the disease.

Lakeview Terrace is an assisted living and memory care community. It is at 180 Ville Drive.

For more information or to RSVP, call 702-293-0181.

Lend A Hand to hold volunteer training session

Lend A Hand of Boulder City needs volunteers and will hold a training class at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at its office, 400 Utah St.

Lend A Hand volunteers help local seniors, disabled and handicapped residents get to appointments across the Las Vegas area and provide assistance, respite and companionship to help them remain in their homes.

Lunch will be served.

For more information on the class and to make reservations, call 702-294-2363.

Divorce support group to begin 15-week series Jan. 17

A divorce care support group will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring the 15-week series with the goal of helping people through the pain of separation and rebuilding their lives by connecting them with others with similar obstacles and emotions.

Free child care and dinner will be provided.

For more information, contact Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or visit http://bit.ly/2gXBpcq.

Republican women to hear radio host, medical expert

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Jan. 19 at DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch is at 11:45, when the program will begin.

The featured speaker is Dr. Deliah Wachs, a globally syndicated radio host, television personality and medical expert.

Cost of the luncheon is $21. For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.