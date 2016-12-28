Community Briefs

Garden Club speaker to offer pruning tips for trees, shrubs

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Tea and cookies will be served before the program begins at 7 p.m. Speaker Susan Radcliff will discuss “Pruning for Healthier Trees and Shrubs.”

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2i48bKs.

Handbell festival, concert to be held in Boulder City Jan. 6-7

The 22nd annual Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival will be held Jan. 6 and 7 at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

It is expected to attract more than 120 ringers from 10 choirs throughout Nevada and California.

The festival, which started in 1992, brings together handbell choirs from Nevada and surrounding states to spend time ringing as a group. It culminates in a concert of mass ringing plus solo pieces and is expected to attract more than 120 ringers from 10 choirs in throughout Nevada and California.

The concert is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the recreation center.

Guest conductor will be Timothy Waugh, an internationally acclaimed conductor, composer and performance arts educator.

This year’s festival is co-sponsored by Harmony Handbells, a local community choir, and the Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Desert Research Institute professor to address AAUW

The American Association of University Women will host Markus Berli of the Desert Research Institute at its meeting Jan. 9 at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more than 40 years, the Desert Research Institute has operated a Boulder City campus, working on projects that affect the community and the rest of the world. Berli, an associate research professor of environmental physics at the institute, holds a master of science in environmental engineering and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

PFLAG sets January meeting to outline plan for coming year

PFLAG, formerly Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold two meetings in January. The first will be 6 p.m. Jan. 10, and the second will be 7 p.m. Jan. 26, both at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The first meeting will be for the board and general membership to outline a plan for 2017.

During the second meeting, PFLAG will host an “Examples of Success” panel, where a diverse group of eight adults will discuss obstacles they experienced in their careers and how they navigated them. Middle and high school students are invited to attend, as the group hopes the panel will offer encouragement about career possibilities.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation-related issues. Those who attend are straight and gay.

The group sponsors a hotline at 702-241-4050 or can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Assisted living community to host Alzheimer’s support group

Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City will host an Alzheimer’s support group at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. The support group will be facilitated by Julie Liebo, administrator of Lakeview Terrace, who has been trained by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Attendees will learn about the various stages of Alzheimer’s and coping skills to help deal with care-giving challenges and the stress that can result. The facility’s staff will provide care during the session for those affected by the disease.

Lakeview Terrace is an assisted living and memory care community. It is at 180 Ville Drive.

For more information or to RSVP, call 702-293-0181 or stop by in person.

Lend A Hand to hold volunteer training session

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is in need of volunteers and will hold a training class at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at its office, 400 Utah St.

Lend A Hand volunteers help local seniors, disabled and handicapped residents get to appointments across the Las Vegas area and provide assistance, respite and companionship to help them remain in their homes.

Lunch will be served.

For more information on the class and to make reservations, call 702-294-2363.

Divorce support group to begin 15-week series Jan. 17

A new divorce care support group will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring the 15-week series with the goal of helping people through the pain of separation and the rebuilding of their lives by connecting them with others who share similar obstacles and emotions.

Free child care and dinner will be provided.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or visit http://bit.ly/2gXBpcq.

Republican women to hear radio host, medical expert

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Jan. 19 at DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45, when the program will begin.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Deliah Wachs, a globally syndicated radio host, television personality and medical expert.

Cost of the luncheon is $21. For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.